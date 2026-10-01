Hamdan bin Zayed receives Zayed bin Hamad, reviews efforts to combat drugs, develop Arabian horse sector

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, received Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), along with his accompanying delegation, at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. was briefed on the efforts of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority in carrying out its duties and responsibilities, as well as its strategic plans to strengthen the national prevention and counter-narcotics framework.

H.H. was briefed about a number of initiatives undertaken by the Authority to unify national efforts in combating drugs, enhance regional and international cooperation in information exchange and the tracking of smuggling and trafficking networks, develop relevant legislation and policies, and implement awareness and prevention programmes targeting various segments of society to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the “Hisn” service, a support system that combines preventive guidance with therapeutic assistance. Through a trusted and secure channel, the service enables families and individuals to seek advice when they notice any warning signs that may cause concern. This strengthens the role of the family as a key partner in protecting children and provides a clear pathway to treatment and rehabilitation while safeguarding privacy.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the efforts of the Authority to protect the security of society and the safety of its members. He stressed that combating the threat of drugs is a shared national responsibility that requires everyone to fulfil their role through the integration of efforts among families, schools, various community institutions and individuals.

For his part, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler’s Representative for his interest and continued support, which reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to providing the Agency with the support it needs to achieve its strategic objectives of protecting society and safeguarding future generations.

H.H. was also briefed on horse and owner registration indicators and the development of Arabian horse activities and events in the Al Dhafra Region, as well as the efforts of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society to support Arabian horse owners and breeders in the region.

He also heard a presentation containing detailed statistics on the development of the Arabian horse sector, including horse and owner registration indicators, as well as activities and events held in the Al Dhafra Region from the launch of the Al Dhafra Arabian Horse Championship in 2021 through its most recent edition in 2025.