Ajman University reaches 10,000 students for first time in its history

AJMAN, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University (AU) has surpassed 10,000 enrolled students for the first time in its history, marking a significant institutional milestone and reflecting the continued trust of students and families in the quality and opportunities offered by higher education in the UAE.

The milestone underscores the foundations of sustainable university growth: academic quality, institutional resilience and the ability to prepare students for a changing world. For AU, growth also brings a clear responsibility to sustain the quality, support and learning experience which students and families expect.

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University has evolved into a globally connected, non-profit university attracting students and faculty from across the UAE and around the world. Its growth has been accompanied by sustained investment in academic quality, research, emerging disciplines, international engagement, student opportunity and graduate readiness.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said: “Reaching more than 10,000 students enrolled in our academic programs on a single campus is a powerful expression of the confidence students and families place in Ajman University and in the opportunities available through higher education in the UAE. A resilient higher education sector is built on institutions that can adapt to changing needs while maintaining academic standards and investing in the future. We are proud to contribute to that strength.”

“With growth comes greater responsibility. Every student who chooses AU should benefit from quality teaching, effective support and opportunities to prepare for a meaningful career. Our commitment is to ensure that investment in faculty, learning facilities, research and the student experience keeps pace with our expanding community. As a non-profit university, we place educational and societal impact at the center of that commitment.”

This milestone comes during a period of significant academic and institutional development for Ajman University.

In 2026, AU entered the world's top 400 universities for the first time, ranking #397 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027. The University also holds a 5+ QS Stars overall rating, the highest distinction available under the QS Stars system, with five stars across areas including teaching, employability, research, governance, global engagement, social impact, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AU is also institutionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), reinforcing its commitment to internationally benchmarked standards of academic quality.

As a non-profit university, AU continues to reinvest in faculty excellence, research capacity, learning infrastructure, student development and international partnerships. These investments support the University’s continued growth while strengthening the quality, relevance and impact of the education it provides.

Its academic portfolio is also expanding in fields including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science and advanced health sciences. Alongside growing research activity and industry engagement, this development supports the University’s focus on preparing graduates to contribute to the UAE’s evolving economy and wider society.