University of Sharjah launches global leadership programme for Age-Friendly Environments

SHARJAH, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS) inaugurated a specialised leadership training programme, “Connect, Inspire, Support: Leadership Course on Age-Friendly Environments,” bringing together local and international experts to examine how cities and communities can better support older adults.

The two-day programme, held on September 29 and 30, is organised by the University’s Center of Excellence in Healthy Aging in collaboration with the World Health Organisation’s Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities and the Sharjah Age-Friendly Office of the Sharjah Social Services Department. International academics and experts accredited by the World Health Organisation participated in the programme.

In opening remarks, Prof. Nouar Tabet, Acting Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, said that population aging has become one of the world’s most pressing public-health priorities and challenges. In response, the University is drawing on its academic resources and multidisciplinary research expertise to contribute to evidence-based policymaking and support community innovation.

He added that the pursuit of WHO accreditation for the Center of Excellence is a considered strategic step that will strengthen the University’s institutional and research standing, increase its global competitiveness and expand its sustainable social impact.

Dr. Amina Almarzooqi, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, said that Sharjah’s journey since becoming the first Arab city to join the WHO’s Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities in September 2016 has been more than a conventional membership. It has represented a sustained commitment to development and comprehensive partnerships across the areas of age-friendly environments.

She also emphasised that older adults are active partners whose experiences should inform the design and evaluation of initiatives. Sharjah’s vision, she said, is to bring vitality, dignity and meaningful participation to later life. She described the University of Sharjah as an essential partner in translating research into practice, generating evidence and developing innovations that help ensure a sustainable and supportive environment.

Age-friendly environments are now an immediate responsibility,” she said, noting that an age-friendly city is, in essence, a better place for people of every age.

Dr. Tamer Shousha, Director of the University’s Center of Excellence in Healthy Aging, said the center is committed to sharing successful experiences and connecting theoretical frameworks with field practice to help ensure an integrated and safe environment that meets the needs of older adults and improves the quality of services available to them.