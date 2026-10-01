Fujairah Digital Government discusses with Network International mechanism to develop digital payment solutions

FUJAIRAH, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Engineer Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director-General of Fujairah Digital Government, received a delegation from Network International to discuss avenues for cooperation in developing innovative digital payment platforms and solutions, and leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to facilitate and accelerate the completion of government transactions with the highest levels of security.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities to develop high-quality digital solutions that support Fujairah’s digital transformation journey and contribute to building an advanced digital payments ecosystem that meets the highest standards of efficiency and reliability, thereby enhancing the customer experience.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of maintaining continued coordination, exchanging expertise, and exploring new initiatives and opportunities that support the digital transformation journey and contribute to improving the quality of government services in the emirate.

The company’s delegation included Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Advisor to the CEO for the Government Sector; Murat Cagri Suzer, Group Chief Executive Officer; and Najah Al Mazrouei, Senior Vice President and Head of Government Accounts. The meeting was also attended by Dr. Ahmed Hassan Al Marshadi, Director-General of the Fujairah Centre for Geographic Information Systems.