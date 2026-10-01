UAE Team Emirates-XRG braces up for Italian races

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Over the coming week, UAE Team Emirates-XRG will line up at the Giro dell’Emilia, Coppa Agostoni, Coppa Bernocchi, and Tre Valli Varesine.

The Giro dell’Emilia is up first, on Saturday 3 October, and Brandon McNulty will be joined on the start line by his teammates Igor Arrieta, Filippo Baroncini, Felix Großschartner, Jhonatan Narváez, Tim Wellens, and Adam Yates.

There is a race every day during this next block for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, with the Coppa Agostoni following the Giro dell’Emilia on Sunday, 4 October. There, the Emirati squad has in fact won the last three editions, through Adam Yates (2025), Marc Hirschi (2024) and Davide Formolo (2023).

Last year, Yates won the race with an imperious 17.5km-long solo effort, and the British climber showed good form in the recent Canadian one-day races. There will certainly be enough climbing for the 34-year-old and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG to make the racing hard on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, 5 October, it will be the 107th edition of the Coppa Bernocchi. Last season’s race was the only edition in UAE Team Emirates-XRG history in which the Emirati squad did not place a rider inside the top 10, so no doubt the team will be out to set things right this time out.

To continue the Italian campaign, Tre Valli Varesine will run its 105th edition on Tuesday, 6 October. Last year’s race was memorable for a sparkling Tadej Pogačar victory, with the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider making good on his promise to return to the race after a curtailed 2024 instalment.

That was Pogačar’s second title at Tre Valli Varesine, but it will be up to his teammates to defend his crown this season. Brandon McNulty will be in attendance as the freshly crowned world champion, with the American joined by Filippo Baroncini, Benoît Cosnefroy, Luca Giaimi, Jhonatan Narváez, Pavel Sivakov and Tim Wellens.

Starting out in Busto Arsizio, Tre Valli Varesine charts a course of 198.3km to Varese, and once more it is a city circuit that will come to define the day.

Tre Valli Varesine is a far hillier affair than Coppa Bernocchi, with a little under 3,000m of climbing to be tackled by the peloton. Included on the route is the traditional Ronchi climb, alongside tough tests such as Cinque Piante, Luvinate and Casciago.

The race will come to a close after six laps of a circuit, with the winner to be crowned on the Via Sacco in the centre of Varese.