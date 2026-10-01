Dubai Gold Designers Business Group unveils strategy to expand global market access for Dubai-based jewellery designers

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) – The Dubai Gold Designers Business Group, operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, has unveiled its strategic direction for the next phase of its development, with a focus on expanding international market access, strengthening professional capabilities and enhancing the global visibility of Dubai-based jewellery designers and entrepreneurs.

Representing 50 members across jewellery design, entrepreneurship and related creative businesses, the Group aims to support members in transforming creative talent into sustainable commercial growth through education, business development, industry partnerships, market access and local and international exposure.

The strategy is designed to preserve the commercial independence and individual identity of member brands while creating a stronger collective platform for Dubai-based jewellery businesses to access international opportunities.

A key priority will be strengthening the international presence of Dubai’s jewellery design community through selected exhibitions, trade events and professional platforms in priority markets.

The Group said its international activities will focus on measurable commercial outcomes, including introductions to qualified buyers, retailers and distributors, export opportunities, market intelligence, media exposure and long-term international partnerships.

As part of the strategy, the Group is exploring the introduction of a three-year International Representation Programme aimed at developing a sustainable model for the international promotion of Dubai-based jewellery businesses.

Under the proposed framework, the first year would focus on establishing the model, defining participation criteria and piloting collective international representation. The second year would expand partnerships and engagement with buyers and international media, while the third year would assess commercial and reputational impact and determine an appropriate long-term funding and expansion model.

International events would be selected according to criteria including buyer quality, market access, export potential, media reach, sector reputation, cost-effectiveness and alignment with Dubai’s international economic priorities.

Participation would also be linked to business readiness, product quality, professional standards, regulatory compliance and commitment to measuring commercial outcomes.

The strategy is centred around three pillars: education and member development; business development and partnerships; and international representation and visibility.

Through these pillars, the Group plans to provide workshops, masterclasses and professional development opportunities, facilitate business matchmaking and strategic collaborations, and create opportunities for selected members to participate in international platforms.

The new direction builds on the Group’s previous international and industry engagement, including activities linked to Mumbai, Jaipur and Bangkok, professional development initiatives in Bahrain and Florence, participation in UAE exhibitions, and relationships with gemological, educational and industry organisations.

The Group has also worked to increase member visibility through media engagement, digital platforms, member showcases and international industry connections.

The Group said future international initiatives will be evaluated through commercial and reputational indicators including qualified buyer meetings, retailer and distributor introductions, business leads and orders, export opportunities, international partnerships, media and digital exposure and member capability development.

The approach is intended to measure not only participation in international platforms but also the tangible business opportunities generated for members.

Maha Al Sibai, Chairwoman of the Dubai Gold Designers Business Group, said the strategy reflects the Group’s ambition to create stronger pathways between Dubai’s jewellery design community and international markets.

“Our ambition is to give Dubai-based jewellery designers and entrepreneurs greater access to the relationships, knowledge and international platforms that can help them grow sustainably. At the same time, we want the international presence of our members to reflect Dubai’s strength as a destination for creativity, entrepreneurship, craftsmanship and business,” she said.

The Group’s membership includes women founders, independent professionals and emerging entrepreneurs, with the strategy also seeking to strengthen opportunities for emerging talent to gain industry knowledge, develop professional standards and build international business networks.

The Dubai Gold Designers Business Group operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and supports jewellery designers, founders and entrepreneurs through collaboration, education, business development, industry connections and local and international market access.

Its long-term objective is to support UAE-based jewellery entrepreneurs in expanding into international markets while strengthening the global visibility of Dubai’s jewellery design ecosystem.