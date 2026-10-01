UN Crime Congress concludes in UAE with participation from 121 countries, 205 international organisations

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) – The 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 concluded today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi following six days of high-level international dialogue, partnership-building and collective action.

The Congress brought together more than 9,000 participants representing over 121 countries and more than 205 international and non-governmental organisations, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a strategic global platform for shaping the future of crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.

The Congress drew the participation of more than 40 ministers and minister-level officials, over 137 experts and more than 97 speakers. Through plenary meetings, workshops and specialised sessions, participants examined innovative and evidence-based approaches to crime prevention, the development of inclusive, resilient and people-centred justice systems, effective responses to new, emerging and evolving forms of crime, and the expansion of international cooperation and partnerships at the national, regional and global levels.

The successful hosting of the Congress reflected the UAE’s ability to bring together governments, international organisations, criminal justice and law enforcement institutions, experts, the private sector, civil society and young people around a shared vision focused on protecting people and the planet in the digital age.

Adopted by the international community during the Congress’s opening session, the Abu Dhabi Declaration serves as the principal political and strategic outcome of the Congress and provides a framework for international cooperation in crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law over the next five years.

Comprising 18 articles and 67 paragraphs, the Declaration provides a comprehensive framework for collective action and a shared international reference point for accelerating progress in crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.

The Declaration is built around four interconnected priorities: strengthening prevention and community resilience against emerging risks; addressing evolving and converging criminal threats amid increasingly complex and interconnected crime patterns; supporting fair, effective and inclusive justice systems; and harnessing innovation while expanding international cooperation and translating it into actionable partnerships and mechanisms.

It also recognises four transformative forces shaping the future of crime and justice: digital transformation, evolving forms of crime, socio-economic change and environmental challenges. The UAE’s priorities reflected in the Declaration include women, children, youth, the environment and artificial intelligence.

Alongside the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration, the UAE launched Pledge4Justice, the first pledging initiative in the history of the United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. The initiative is designed to move international commitments beyond political consensus and towards measurable, practical action.

The Congress concluded with 61 pledges submitted under the initiative, including 58 pledges from Member States and three from intergovernmental organisations. The UAE was the first country to submit a pledge under the initiative.

Each pledge represents a specific, time-bound commitment to support implementation of the Abu Dhabi Declaration through 2031. The Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice will monitor the implementation of the pledges and track progress, while the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime will publish all submitted commitments.

In his closing remarks, Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice of the UAE and President of the Congress, said: “Today, we conclude the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, but we do not conclude its mission. The closing of this Congress marks the beginning of our shared responsibility to translate the Abu Dhabi Declaration from agreed principles into meaningful action, and from stated commitments into tangible outcomes that advance justice, strengthen the rule of law, and contribute to the protection of our societies.

Our gathering in Abu Dhabi has reaffirmed that criminal threats, which continue to evolve and transcend borders, cannot be addressed through isolated efforts, but rather through genuine international cooperation, where nations align their ambitions, exchange expertise, and share responsibility.”

He expressed his deepest appreciation to the UAE’s wise leadership for its unwavering support throughout the hosting of the Congress and for its continued commitment to advancing justice, upholding the rule of law, and promoting international cooperation in addressing crime and strengthening the security and stability of societies.

He also extended his gratitude to all participants for their active engagement and valuable contributions, which enriched the Congress’s discussions and strengthened the exchange of perspectives and expertise on the challenges facing crime prevention and criminal justice systems. He conveyed special thanks to Monica Juma, Executive Director, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Director-General, United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) and Secretary-General of the Congress, as well as to the UNODC team for their close cooperation and contribution to its success.

He further commended the national efforts undertaken to ensure the success of the Congress, highlighting the exceptional coordination and collaboration demonstrated by government entities and institutions across the UAE. He noted that the high level of organisation, hospitality and professionalism that characterised the Congress reflected a collective national effort in which responsibilities were shared and capabilities effectively integrated.

He added: The adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration on the first day of the Congress stands among the most significant achievements of this session, reflecting a shared international determination to move beyond agreement on principles towards collective action, while strengthening international cooperation in combating crime and advancing justice and the rule of law.

From Abu Dhabi, we look forward to this Declaration marking the beginning of a renewed phase of international cooperation, and we are confident that all participating countries will spare no effort in transforming their commitments into tangible outcomes that enhance the security, stability and fairness of societies. The Congress concludes today, but the work begins today.

We look forward to the Abu Dhabi Declaration remaining a lasting testament to a shared international resolve to build a safer, more just world, better equipped to meet the challenges of the future.”

He added: “The international consensus reached on the first day of the Congress on the Abu Dhabi Declaration stands among the most significant achievements of this session. It reflects a shared determination to move beyond agreement on principles towards action, while strengthening international cooperation in addressing crime and advancing justice and the rule of law.

From Abu Dhabi, we look forward to this Declaration marking the beginning of a renewed phase of international cooperation, and we are confident that all participating countries will spare no effort in translating their pledges into tangible results that enhance the security and fairness of societies.

The Congress concludes today, but the work begins today. We hope that the Abu Dhabi Declaration will remain a lasting testament to an international resolve united in pursuit of a safer and more just world, better equipped to address the challenges of the future.”

Throughout the Congress, Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice of the UAE and President of the Congress, held more than 20 bilateral meetings with ministers, senior officials and heads of delegation, helping deepen legal and judicial partnerships, strengthen the exchange of expertise, and expand cooperation in mutual legal assistance, capacity-building and the fight against organised and transnational crime.

The Congress featured more than 170 events and ancillary meetings, over 27 exhibition stands and the launch of more than five major initiatives. These activities enabled governments, international organisations and institutions to showcase experiences, solutions and best practices in people-centred justice, crime prevention, combating organised, cyber, financial and environmental crime, victim protection, rehabilitation and social reintegration, and the responsible use of technology and data.

The final day featured continued discussions under agenda item 6 on strengthening cooperation and partnerships, including technical and material assistance and training. Delegates also adopted the report of the Credentials Committee, considered the report of Committee I, adopted the report of Committee II, and formally approved the final report of the Congress prior to its official closure.

Thirteen ancillary meetings were held during the final day, addressing crimes related to outer space, the smuggling of commercial goods, preventing corruption in prisons, the illicit economy, alternatives to pre-trial detention, youth perspectives on cybersecurity and safe digital spaces, support for victims, and expanding educational opportunities within correctional institutions as a means of reducing reoffending.

Discussions also examined the sequencing of digital transformation across the criminal justice chain to prevent inequalities in access to justice in low-resource contexts, innovation in crime prevention and trust-building approaches for law enforcement institutions, as well as efforts to strengthen justice and protect the planet in the digital age.

The Congress concluded in the UAE with a clear international vision that responding to evolving forms of crime requires cooperation that transcends borders, justice systems that adapt to change without compromising safeguards, and technology that remains governed by the rule of law.

The Abu Dhabi Declaration and the Pledge4Justice initiative together mark the beginning of a new phase of international collective action, focused on translating shared commitments into practical outcomes that enhance security, protect communities, and generate sustainable impact through 2031.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi hosted the Congress and its accompanying exhibition across a total area exceeding 30,300 square metres, representing a 31 per cent increase compared with the previous Congress held in 2021.