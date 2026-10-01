Registration opens for landmark 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Registrations are now open for the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), which encourages residents and visitors across the city to commit to 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 days.

Running from 31 October to 29 November 2026, DFC aims to inspire one and all to discover a fitter self with its affable slogan ‘What’s Your 30x30?’. The initiative aims to build on the remarkable impact of its first nine editions as it celebrates a decade of making fitness goals more accessible across Dubai.

Launched in 2017 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the initiative has attracted more than 16 million participants across its nine editions. What began with a simple commitment to 30 minutes of physical activity for 30 days has grown into a citywide initiative, making it easier for residents and visitors to incorporate fitness pursuits and wellbeing into their everyday lives.

The evolution of the initiative can be seen across the wider DFC programme. The flagship event Dubai Run grew from 70,000 runners in 2019 to more than 307,000 in 2025, while Dubai Ride welcomed over 40,000 cyclists in 2025 — more than double its participation from the inaugural edition in 2020. DFC has also expanded to include three free Fitness Villages and over 23 Community Fitness Hubs across the city, in addition to the four flagship events.

In 2026, DFC encourages everyone to find their own answer to ‘What’s Your 30x30?’ and to bring others along on the journey. Whether it’s a sunrise yoga session, a lunchtime walk, a community padel match or a new Fitness Village class, every shared moment of movement can inspire someone else to get active and discover their own 30x30.

DFC’s 10th edition will celebrate not only individual goals, but also the families, friends, colleagues and communities that help make them possible. It will honour the millions of individual 30x30s that have come together to create one citywide movement, celebrating how far it has come while building momentum for what comes next.

For those ready to take on a bigger challenge and join DFC’s mass-participation events, the 2026 edition will welcome back Dubai Ride presented by DP World on 1 November and Dubai Run on 22 November. Both events will once again offer participants the unique opportunity to experience Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai as vibrant community fitness venues.

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle presented by RTA will take place at the stunning Hatta Dam on 7 and 8 November, offering two days of activity on the water. Completing the four-event line-up, Dubai Yoga presented by MHERO will return for its second edition on 29 November, closing DFC’s tenth edition with a mass yoga event. More details will be announced soon.

Beyond the flagship events, for 30 days, three free Fitness Villages will offer participants more ways to complete their 30x30, with free classes, dedicated ladies’ areas and facilities for activities including basketball, football, padel and volleyball. Additionally, over 23 Community Fitness Hubs and thousands of free classes and activities will extend the programme across Dubai, with the full calendar to be announced soon.

Additionally, DFC will play host to several world-class international sporting events, reinforcing the city’s position as a global hub for sport and wellness. Highlights include Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 (8–15 November), DP World Tour Championship (12-15 November), Dubai T100 Triathlon (13–15 November), Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by DP World (21–22 November), and the iconic Emirates Dubai 7s (27–29 November) all taking place during the month – showcasing Dubai’s growing status as one of the world’s premier sporting capitals.

He Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said: "For a decade, Dubai Fitness Challenge has supported our ambition to make Dubai one of the healthiest, most active cities globally. The strength of the 30x30 concept lies in its simplicity, making physical activity accessible to people of all ages and abilities. This 10th edition, taking place during the UAE’s Year of the Family, is especially significant, creating more opportunities for families and communities to move together, strengthen their connections and build healthy habits that can continue beyond the 30 days."

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added: "Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Fitness Challenge has spent the past decade showing how a simple idea can inspire millions of people to move. As registrations open for our milestone 10th edition, we are inviting everyone across Dubai to discover ‘What’s Your 30x30?’. Whether taking part for the first time or returning for another year, there will be thousands of free opportunities to get active, connect with others and make movement part of everyday life.

“As we approach the milestone 10th year of DFC, our commitment remains strong: to nurture a city-wide culture of health, movement, and togetherness that creates a lasting legacy for future generations."

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026 is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), with the support of Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, MHERO - Al Ghurair, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The initiative is further strengthened by Association Partners including AWR Automotive, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Integrated Economic Zone, D43, e&, Emirates NBD, Fabletics, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), Mai Dubai, Sun and Sand Sports, talabat, Whoop, Shamal – Kite Beach and Hatta Kayak; alongside Official Partners Amazon, Apparel Group, Emirates Airline, Skechers, Speedo and Wasl; Media Partner ARN; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Events Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Government of Dubai.

With registrations now open, residents and visitors can start planning their 30x30 and explore the many ways to get active throughout the month. Irrespective of whether they choose walking, running, riding, paddling or practising yoga, every 30 minutes counts.



