Sharjah Broadcasting Authority unveils second Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race

SHARJAH, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), represented by Sharjah Sports Channel, has announced the second edition of the 60-foot Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race, to be held on 10 October, celebrating the UAE’s maritime heritage and traditional sports.

Organised under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in collaboration with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, the race features 71 dhows and more than 1,000 captains and sailors, with a prize pool of approximately AED 3 million.

SBA has also announced the launch of the Sir Bu Nair Challenge for Sharjah Government employees, scheduled to take place from 8 to 10 October, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, with a total prize pool of AED 70,000. The initiative is part of an integrated programme combining sport, heritage, and community engagement, while promoting traditional maritime sports and preserving the UAE’s maritime heritage for future generations.

The announcement was made during a press conference held by SBA, attended by Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Mohammed Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Sports Channel; Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA); Tariq Saeed Allay Al-Naqbi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah International Marine Sports Club; and Ahmed Issa Al Hosani, Director General of Sharjah International Marine Sports Club.

Also present were Faisal Khalid Al Naboodah, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Sharjah Co-operative Society (Sharjah Coop), and Abdallah Murad Al Mazmi, Director of Advertising and Promotion Department at Sharjah Media City (Shams), alongside representatives of participating entities and partners, and media members.

Salem Ali Al Ghaith said the second edition of the Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race (60ft category) builds on the strong foundation established by the inaugural edition, which recorded significant success and wide participation. He highlighted the event’s role in reviving an important aspect of the lives of the UAE’s forefathers and ancestors, preserving the traditional sailing skills and values of determination and patience linked to this heritage.

He added that the new edition consolidates the race’s role within Sharjah’s maritime and heritage events calendar, while reinforcing efforts to safeguard the UAE’s maritime legacy and ensure its continued transmission to younger generations.

Mohammed Majid Al Suwaidi said the second 60-foot Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race and Sir Bu Nair Challenge offer two distinct experiences that combine sport and community engagement, with each carrying its own distinctive dimension and objectives.

He highlighted that the Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race builds on the achievements of its inaugural edition, which helped elevate the event’s profile and showcase the sporting and cultural significance of traditional sailing dhow racing, while reinforcing its deep-rooted connection to the legacy of the UAE’s seafaring ancestors.

“Sharjah Sports Channel has sought in this edition to further develop its media coverage and leverage the expertise of its professional teams and production capabilities, helping extend the reach of this maritime heritage to a broader audience, particularly younger generations,” Al Suwaidi added.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa stated that the Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race showcases an authentic dimension of the UAE’s maritime heritage and celebrates the legacy of nation’s forefathers and ancestors and their close connection to the sea.

Tariq Saeed Allay Al-Naqbi said the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club has finalised its organisational, technical, and logistical arrangements for the second edition of the Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race, taking into account the scale of participation and ensuring the highest standards of safety for competitors and sailors.

He added that the race serves as a dynamic platform for preserving the UAE’s maritime legacy, while highlighting the values of challenge, healthy competition, and teamwork associated with traditional sailing dhow sports.





Abdallah Murad Al Mazmi remarked that Sharjah Media City (Shams) is pleased to support the Sir Bu Nair Challenge for the second consecutive year, contributing to an initiative that delivers a distinctive sporting and community experience centred on teamwork, competition, and physical challenge.

He highlighted the event’s success in bringing together diverse segments of the community in an exceptional environment, reflecting Sharjah’s wide-ranging portfolio of events and initiatives. He added that Sharjah Media City’s support underscores its role in promoting community-focused initiatives and invigorating the emirate’s media and sporting landscape, while also encouraging experiences that open new avenues for interaction, participation, and creative expression.

The 60-foot Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race will cover a 25-nautical-mile course from the Al Hamriyah area to Al Heera in Sharjah. With total prizes worth approximately AED 3 million, the race will bring together more than 71 dhows and over 1,000 captains and sailors.

The race will be accompanied by a programme of public-oriented events and activities designed to enhance audience engagement and strengthen the event’s role as a key sporting and heritage platform celebrating the UAE’s maritime heritage.

The Sir Bu Nair Challenge will bring together teams representing government entities across the emirate of Sharjah. Each team will consist of six participants from the same entity, with each entity permitted to register a maximum of two teams.

Registration will close on 4 October 2026, and approved teams will be scheduled across the challenge days based on the defined capacity, with 15 teams participating each day. Organisers have allocated a total prize pool of AED 70,000 for the top three teams. The winning first-place team will receive AED 40,000, while the second-place team will take home AED 20,000 and the third-place team AED 10,000.