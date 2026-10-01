Five new Zayed Authority members earn International Barista Certification, bringing total to 14

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has achieved a new milestone in the professional empowerment of People of Determination, with five of its members in Al Ain earning the internationally recognized barista certification from the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), after successfully completing a specialized professional coffee preparation programme. This brings the total number of Authority members who have obtained the international certification to 14.

This achievement reflects Zayed Authority for People of Determination’s approach to providing specialized training and professional pathways that enable its members to develop their skills, gain accredited practical experience, and enhance their readiness to enter the labour market in line with their abilities and interests, while opening new professional opportunities for them.

The five members joined a specialized training programme in Al Ain in February 2026 as part of the “Bee Coffee” initiative, in collaboration with Refill Coffee Roastery, a specialty coffee roastery. They underwent intensive theoretical and practical training that prepared them to successfully meet the requirements for obtaining the international barista certification.

The programme included five People of Determination with intellectual disabilities and autism from the Innovation Center – Al Ain, affiliated with Zayed Authority for People of Determination. It covered a range of essential and advanced coffee preparation skills, including coffee fundamentals, operating an espresso machine, grinding coffee and adjusting doses using a scale, steaming milk and preparing essential beverages, as well as hygiene and occupational safety standards, customer service skills, and interaction with the public.

The programme also included practical training in a real café environment, allowing participants to apply their acquired skills in a professional setting while enhancing their self-confidence, teamwork abilities, and capacity to meet the demands of working in the hospitality sector.

With the new group receiving their certifications, five members from the Innovation Center – Al Ain join nine Authority members in Abu Dhabi who had previously earned barista certification from the Specialty Coffee Association, bringing the total number of certified Zayed Authority for People of Determination members to 14. This achievement builds on the success of “Bee Café” and the Authority’s specialized professional and economic empowerment programmes.

“Bee Café” is one of Zayed Authority for People of Determination’s leading economic empowerment initiatives and the first café in the UAE to be fully operated by People of Determination. It provides a real working environment that enables members to transform their passion for coffee into professional skills, practical experience, and sustainable employment opportunities in the hospitality sector.

The project reflects an integrated approach to training and empowerment that encompasses hands-on training and the development of communication, customer service, teamwork, discipline, and independence skills. This strengthens the participation of People of Determination in the labour market and supports their transition from training to employment in a real professional environment.