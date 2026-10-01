Minister of Family : UAE sets global model in supporting senior citizens, improving their quality of life

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said that the UAE has established advanced foundations for supporting senior Emirati citizens and enhancing their quality of life through policies and initiatives that place people at the heart of its priorities.

''This reflects the directives of the wise leadership, which has consistently accorded senior citizens considerable attention, recognising their status and role in the country’s development journey and ensuring an environment that guarantees them a dignified life and promotes their active participation in society,'' she said in a message on the United Nations International Day of Older Persons, marked this year under the theme "The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives".

She affirmed that the UAE continues to build on these achievements and gains, supporting its aspiration to establish a leading global model for caring for senior citizens and benefiting from their knowledge and experience as a national legacy passed down through generations. She noted that the International Day of Older Persons provides an opportunity to renew appreciation and gratitude to senior citizens and celebrate their contributions and efforts in building the nation.

She pointed out that the achievements in this field are based on a comprehensive framework of policies and initiatives, most notably the National Policy for Senior Citizens, which emphasises the importance of enhancing their quality of life and ensuring their active and sustained participation in society. This is achieved by strengthening healthcare, community engagement and active living, making use of their capabilities and experience, and providing the foundations for stability and security.

These efforts, she added, reflect their status as partners in the country’s development journey and as people whose experience and contributions continue to benefit generations, while strengthening the family’s role in caring for and supporting them and maintaining their active connection with society.

She added that building on these achievements and continuing to develop policies and initiatives that enhance the quality of life of senior citizens and enable them to continue fulfilling their family and community roles are aligned with the UAE’s aspirations for the future and the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071 to build a more cohesive and sustainable society and invest in people.

She stressed that preserving the knowledge and experience of previous generations and making use of them, while strengthening interaction between senior citizens and younger generations, contributes to reinforcing national values and identity, strengthening family and community cohesion, and ensuring that senior citizens continue to play an active and meaningful role in the present and in shaping the future.

Observed on 1st October each year, the day is dedicated to raise awareness about the challenges and opportunities of ageing. It is a day for honouring the contributions of older persons to society and highlighting the importance of their dignity, independence and inclusion.