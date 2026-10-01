Global Food Week returns to Abu Dhabi with record international participation

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Global Food Week returns for its largest edition from October 6 to 8, 2026, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with ADAFSA.

The event will bring together 2,580 exhibitors, buyers, investors and policymakers from 92 countries to Abu Dhabi across three days of exhibitions, panel discussions and matchmaking sessions.

Running alongside the exhibition, the second edition of the Global Food Security Summit (GFSS) will convene countries, multilateral institutions and private-sector leaders to discuss solutions to challenges in food security, with this year's programme focused on moving food systems from resilience towards readiness for future disruptions.

Speakers from 30 countries will participate in the summit, sharing insights on emerging challenges, innovative technologies, investment opportunities and policy frameworks that can strengthen global food systems and accelerate progress towards long-term food security.

Ahmad Shaker, CEO of Capital 360 & Events, said: “Global Food Week continues to strengthen its position as a leading international platform for advancing food security, agricultural innovation and sustainable development. This edition is witnessing record growth across all key indicators, with exhibition space increasing by 25% to approximately 42,000 square metres, while the number of exhibitors and brands has risen by 18% to 2,580.

Participation has expanded to 92 countries, representing growth of 23% compared with the previous edition and 26 new countries, reflecting the event’s growing international standing and its ability to attract industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers from around the world. ADNEC Group is committed to delivering this event to the highest international standards, positioning Abu Dhabi as a hub for international events, while building future-ready food systems through innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration.”

Badr Hassan Al Shihi, Director of the Communications and Community Engagement Department at the ADAFSA, said: “This year’s edition comes with a more ambitious and integrated vision that brings together business, investment and trade alongside a direct consumer experience. For the first time, we are introducing a business-to-consumer (B2C) model, enabling the public to connect directly with producers, discover their products and purchase them, creating broader market opportunities for local products. The event will feature eight specialised sectors, bringing together every stage of the food value chain within a single global platform.”

He added: “We are also introducing, for the first time, a dedicated Animal Feed Sector, showcasing solutions and innovations that support livestock nutrition, benefit breeders, and enhance production efficiency and sustainability. In addition, we are launching the ACCESS Abu Dhabi, where more than 150 award-winning Emirati farmers, livestock breeders and beekeepers will showcase their products and experiences to buyers, investors and the wider public.”

Prof. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Secretary General of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies Foundation, UAE Presidential Court, said: “The Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition has become a cornerstone of Global Food Week, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to advancing food security, agricultural innovation, and sustainable development.

As the region’s most important platforms dedicated to date palm cultivation and agricultural excellence, the Abu Dhabi exhibition brings together experts, researchers, innovators, and industry leaders from around the world to exchange knowledge, showcase best practices, and strengthen international collaboration. Its role within Global Food Week reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for dialogue, innovation, and strategic partnerships that support resilient and sustainable food systems capable of addressing the challenges of food security and climate change."

Ahmad Mukhtar, Subregional Coordinator for the GCC States and Yemen and Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Representative to the United Arab Emirates, stated: "FAO is proud to join Global Food Week and the Global Food Security Summit as a key partner once again. Our continued partnership with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADNEC and other stakeholders rests on a shared belief that everyone deserves safe, nutritious and sustainable food.

This week, FAO brings global evidence and regional insight from the Summit stage to the FAO Policy Majlis. We are delighted to host the global edition of YALAFAST, giving young people the space to lead, because the future of food is theirs to shape."

Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group, commented: “Global Food Week reflects the UAE’s commitment to bringing the global food community together around a shared ambition: building a more resilient, secure and sustainable food system.

The UAE Food Cluster has been proud to play a leading role in bringing international partners, food clusters and industry stakeholders together for this important platform. Our role goes beyond connecting businesses within the UAE; it is about creating meaningful connections between food ecosystems globally, enabling clusters to share knowledge, strengthen trade and investment links, collaborate on innovation, and work together to address shared challenges. Food security is a collective responsibility, and through stronger international collaboration, we can build the partnerships and practical solutions needed to ensure resilient food systems for generations to come.”

Global Food Week 2026 will feature an enhanced Shop to Show element to the event, with visitors able to purchase goods from local and international exhibitors, allowing participants to reach new customers, increase brand visibility and gather valuable consumer insights. The platform provides exhibitors with a unique opportunity to showcase the quality, scale and diversity of their products directly to consumers, distributors and buyers, helping them build commercial partnerships, expand their market presence and unlock new growth opportunities in regional and international markets.

This year's edition spans eight sectors from across the food value chain. Global Food Week 2026 has seen significant growth. 33% of exhibitors and brands are international, while 67% are national, with products and services will be showcased from across the food and beverage value chain. 22% of exhibitors are SMEs, highlighting Global Food Week’s role in supporting business growth by connecting emerging companies with buyers, investors and new market opportunities. From sourcing and heritage to innovation and sustainable farming, each sector offers a dedicated platform for exhibitors and buyers to connect, discover opportunities, and explore cutting-edge solutions driving the industry forward.

Global Food Week will feature several specialised events, including the inaugural Abu Dhabi Honey Symposium, which will be organised in collaboration with Apimondia. The three-day symposium brings together experts, researchers, policymakers and private sector leaders to discuss the latest developments in sustainable beekeeping and strengthen the role of beekeeping in food security and foster regional and international collaboration.

The AgriTech Forum will return to Global Food Week, bringing together agricultural experts, innovators and policymakers to explore next-generation farming technologies, AI-driven production models and sustainable agricultural practices that are shaping the future of food security in the UAE. In addition, 150 award-winning farmers will showcase their innovations, projects and products, giving visitors the opportunity to discover and purchase locally produced agricultural goods while celebrating the achievements of the UAE’s farming community.

The Hosted Buyers Programme of Global Food Week will host representatives from international companies for meetings with local suppliers to forge partnerships. The 2026 edition of Global Food Week looks to build on the success of the 2025 edition, which saw 58 agreements at the value of AED 6.6 billion.

This year’s edition will welcome strong international participation from leading organisations shaping the future of food and agriculture. Among them is the FAO, returning as a key partner. The Sub-Regional Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council States and Yemen of the World Organisation for Animal Health will also take part, further strengthening international collaboration on food security, food safety and the sustainability of livestock production.