UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on power distribution station in Madinah

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Houthi drone attack on the Taiba power distribution station in Madinah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.