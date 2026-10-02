Gold steadies before US payrolls data, set for second weekly loss

SINGAPORE, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold steadied on Friday but remained on track for ​a second straight weekly decline, pressured by a firmer US dollar ‌and elevated Treasury yields, as investors awaited key US payrolls data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold was little changed at $4,184.45 per ounce by 0419 GMT and was down ​more than 2 percent for the week so far. US gold futures rose ​0.3 percent to $4,214.70.

Spot silver ​climbed 0.5 percent to $61.18, platinum gained 0.6 percent to $1,734.44, and palladium rose 0.9 percent to $1,181.93. All three metals were poised for ​weekly losses.