Oil broadly stable; Brent at $102.28 pb

SINGAPORE, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Oil prices ‌were broadly stable on Friday.

Brent dipped 3 cents, or 0.03 percent, to $102.28 a barrel at 0350 GMT, after trading slightly higher in early Friday trade. However, the ​contract was poised for a weekly decline of about 2 percent, despite closing more than $4 higher ​on Thursday.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate eased 19 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $92.68 a barrel. It was headed for a weekly increase of about 0.3 percent.

Prices settled higher in the previous session ​after Chinese refiners suspended oil product exports for October.