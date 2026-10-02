Dollar hits 17-month high

SINGAPORE, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar headed for its third straight week of gains on Friday, perched at a 17-month high.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 102.08, set for a 1 percent gain this week, its third consecutive weekly gain, a run it last had in May 2025.

The euro was at $1.1237, hugging its lowest level since May 2025. The yen was steady at 158 per US dollar after data showed annual core inflation in Tokyo accelerated in September at the fastest pace in 10 months.

Sterling was at $1.3187 while the Australian dollar was 0.18 percent softer at $0.6918, both hovering around their three-month lows. The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.22 percent to $0.5591, hitting its lowest level since November 2025.