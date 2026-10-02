World's first large-scale robot theme park opens in China

ZHUHAI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The world's first large-scale robot theme park has opened in Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province.

According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), more than 300 humanoid robots operate at the park, which is part of the Hengqin Chimelong resort. The robots check visitors in, guide them around, perform and even play ping-pong.

The park offers more than 100 robot experiences, where visitors can watch the machines dance, control them directly or compete against them.

"The visitors we most want to attract are people who are really into technology, teenagers and parents. Here, they can get their curiosity sparked," said Jiang Minling, Vice President of Chimelong Group.

Most of the robots at the park are made by Chinese robot maker AgiBot. According to the data released by Omdia, a global technology research and advisory group, the company shipped more than 5,000 humanoids last year — nearly 40 percent of the global total.

For AgiBot, the theme park offers something particularly valuable: data. An open, crowded park produces unscripted, real-world interactions - the kind of physical data the industry struggles to collect.

For now, the park needs one operator for every three robots, though the target is one for every 10. AgiBot said the robot fleet at the park will grow to more than 1,000 by year-end.

Last year, Chinese embodied AI and robotics companies raised more than 70 billion yuan, about US$10 billion.