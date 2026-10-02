TRENDS Global session discusses 'AI, Future of International Cooperation'

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global, part of TRENDS Group, concluded its participation in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 with a high-level panel discussion titled "AI and the Future of International Cooperation: Law, Innovation and Emerging Challenges".

Organised by TRENDS in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice and moderated by Latifa Al Jneibi, a researcher at TRENDS, the session examined the legal and technological challenges associated with the rapid advancement of AI, its implications for international cooperation and criminal justice systems, and ways to address emerging and transnational crimes.

Discussions also focused on developing legislation and policies that keep pace with technological advances and strengthening the capacity of justice and law enforcement systems, while balancing the use of smart technologies with the protection of rights and freedoms and ensuring clear human accountability.

Amira Al Wahshi, Director of the Strategy and Future Department and Acting Chief Innovation Officer at the UAE Federal Public Prosecution, presented the Public Prosecution’s vision for leveraging innovation and strategic foresight in addressing artificial intelligence. She stressed that building a future-ready justice system rests on a clear strategy, robust governance and sustainable implementation.

She highlighted the Future Prosecution 2045 initiative and its AI-powered Assistant Agents system, designed to assist members of the Public Prosecution rather than replace them.

Dr. Rawan Al Louzi, Chair of the Private Law Department and Assistant Professor at the College of Law at Abu Dhabi University, addressed emerging legal challenges and the need to update legislative frameworks to keep pace with rapid developments in AI technologies.

She explained that contemporary legislative approaches seek to harness the capabilities of AI while preserving accountability, human responsibility and public trust. She highlighted the importance of distinguishing between everyday uses of AI and high-risk applications that may affect judicial and governmental decisions, while emphasising the “human-in-the-loop” principle.

Dr. Ebrahim Al Zaabi, Director of National Risk and Policy at the Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism of the UAE Government, stressed the importance of harnessing smart technologies to mitigate financial risks and strengthen efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

He noted that rapid technological advancement requires developing predictive analytics tools to detect patterns of complex and transnational financial crime, alongside greater data integration and cooperation between government entities and international partners to identify emerging threats and close gaps before they can be exploited.

Noor Saif Al Mazrouei, Senior Researcher and Director of the AI and Technology Department at TRENDS Research & Advisory, emphasised the role of research in supporting international cooperation and building future capabilities, highlighting the role of think tanks and research centres in anticipating technological transformations and developing policy and governance frameworks.

She also highlighted TRENDS’ knowledge partnerships, including a White Paper prepared in cooperation with the Public Prosecution on ethical and safe AI practices in vital and justice-related sectors.

The session underscored the importance of partnerships among government and academic institutions, think tanks and research centres in developing flexible legal frameworks for the safe and responsible use of AI and addressing future transnational challenges.

Participants also called for continued international dialogue on ethical and legal standards governing the use of AI in justice and law enforcement and greater exchange of expertise and practices.

Aysha Al Blooshi, Director of the Research Engagements Department at TRENDS Global, said TRENDS’ participation included chairing the Congress’s scientific content, organising knowledge sessions and discussions, and taking part in the accompanying exhibition, where it showcased its research publications and initiatives.

Al Blooshi said the closing session demonstrated the importance of multidisciplinary dialogue in addressing technological transformations and of cooperation among think tanks, justice and law enforcement institutions, and academia in developing policies that respond to emerging challenges and support the safe and responsible use of technology.