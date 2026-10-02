Ministry of Finance lists second Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance on Friday announced the official listing and commencement of secondary-market trading for its second five-year Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai, following the successful completion of subscription, allocation, and settlement.

Building on the success of the inaugural tranche, this offering marks another important step in the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to broaden investment participation in the national economy and provide secure, government-backed savings options that encourage long-term financial planning.

With secondary trading now active on Nasdaq Dubai, investors gain full portfolio flexibility, enabling them to expand their holdings or execute an early exit by selling on the exchange.

The offering generated an exceptional response across investor segments, with subscription orders reaching AED285 million, approximately 5.7 times the target issuance size of AED50 million.

The second offering also expanded public participation and advanced financial inclusion. Retail investors subscribing for AED10,000 or less made up 75 percent of all subscription applications, while UAE nationals represented 69 percent of the overall demand. The offering attracted broad international interest across 110 nationalities.

Participation was further bolstered by women, who accounted for 17 percent of total invested capital, while young investors under 25 also showed strong engagement. Notably, nearly half of the unique subscribers were returning investors from the inaugural tranche.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said, “The commencement of trading for this second Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk issuance on Nasdaq Dubai marks another strategic milestone in deepening the UAE’s domestic AED-denominated capital markets and reaffirms our commitment to delivering sovereign investment instruments that pair security with attractive returns.

“Continued strong demand from individual investors reflects deep confidence in our national financial infrastructure and highlights our ongoing efforts to expand public participation in sovereign initiatives.”

He added, “Enabling secondary-market trading provides investors with liquidity and asset flexibility, while advancing financial inclusion and embedding a sustainable culture of saving across families and communities. Working closely with our partners across the financial ecosystem, we will continue enhancing the efficiency of government debt instruments to drive national strategic goals.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market, said, "The successful listing and trading launch demonstrate the growing appetite for high-quality Sharia-compliant instruments among individual investors. By providing advanced trading infrastructure and dedicated market making, Nasdaq Dubai and DFM continue to enhance liquidity, broaden market access, and empower investors with flexible secondary trading capabilities to buy additional Sukuk or exit as their financial needs evolve."

The listed Sukuk offers a balanced investment option featuring a five-year tenor, semi-annual profit distributions and a minimum investment threshold of AED1,000.

Following the subscription period held from 23rd to 28th September 2026, secondary-market trading is now live on Nasdaq Dubai. Investors and traders can buy or sell units directly through authorised brokers, with active market makers and liquidity providers supporting continuous order-book execution to give investors complete portfolio flexibility.