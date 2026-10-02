UAE leads global jiu-jitsu development: JJIF President

NAGOYA, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), said the UAE national jiu-jitsu team demonstrated a high level of technical performance, discipline and professionalism at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, with its results reflecting the country's position as a global hub for the sport.

He said the UAE's continued achievements were the result of long-term institutional work based on a clear vision and strategy for developing athletes and the wider sporting ecosystem, congratulating the national team on its performance and results.

Theodoropoulos said the inclusion of jiu-jitsu in the Asian Games programme under the Olympic Council of Asia marked a milestone for the sport, raising technical standards, increasing competition and strengthening its presence among major sports in Asia.

He said Asia had become a key driver of jiu-jitsu's global development through cooperation between the international and Asian federations and strong UAE support, adding that many of the international federation's technical and organisational advances drew on Asian experience, particularly that of the UAE.

Theodoropoulos praised Abu Dhabi's role in the sport's development, saying the UAE had become an international centre for jiu-jitsu through an integrated system spanning schools, educational institutions, government entities, clubs, academies and international competitions. This approach, he said, had expanded participation and helped develop successive generations of athletes.

He also praised the efforts of Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and First Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation, in developing the sport across Asia.

Since Al Hashemi assumed the presidency of the Asian federation in 2014, the number of member national federations has risen from 12 to more than 40, while continental and international competitions and athlete participation have increased. Programmes have also been introduced to develop juniors, youth and women, as well as referees, coaches and administrators.

Theodoropoulos lauded the organisation and technical level of the jiu-jitsu competitions at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, saying the refereeing was efficient, transparent and fair and that the standards achieved could serve as a benchmark for future competitions.

On the possibility of including jiu-jitsu in multi-sport events on other continents, he said each continent had its own sporting structure, while Asia's model was distinctive in terms of institutional support, investment and coordination among national, continental and international federations.

He said the Ju-Jitsu International Federation would continue working with the Asian federation and other continental federations to develop administrative, technical and refereeing personnel, expand education and training programmes, and launch further initiatives and competitions to broaden participation and raise technical standards worldwide.