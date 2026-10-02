UAE highlights peacekeeping efforts at UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Strategic Police Advisory Group (SPAG), chaired by the UAE, convened a side event on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), highlighting the UAE’s efforts and contributions to peacekeeping operations and international peace and security.

The event highlighted the significance of the “United Nations Peacekeeping Chiefs Workshop (2026),” hosted by the Ministry of Interior in Abu Dhabi from 31st August to 4th September 2026.

Held for the first time, the workshop brought together leaders from the police and military components of peacekeeping missions to strengthen operational performance, readiness, and coordination.

The workshop also earned international recognition for the UAE’s high standards of organisation, coordination, and logistical support, which provided a platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing and the exchange of expertise.

The broad participation also reflected the international community’s confidence in the UAE as a reliable partner in peacekeeping efforts and in Abu Dhabi as a safe and stable destination for international cooperation.

Through its chairmanship of the Strategic Police Advisory Group, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with the United Nations and Member States and supporting efforts to enhance the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations.