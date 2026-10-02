Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Police, Civil Defence, Emergencies and Crises Management Centre

AL AIN, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, and the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre – Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hazza was briefed on findings of the half-year performance report for 2026, including performance indicators related to field inspection campaigns across Al Ain's industrial zones.

Led by Abu Dhabi Police in cooperation with 14 partner entities, the campaigns aim to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations, reduce security, labour, environmental, commercial and health violations, and foster a safe and sustainable business environment that supports the region's economic competitiveness.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza was also briefed on plans to enhance emergency, crisis and disaster preparedness as part of ongoing efforts to adopt global best practices, strengthen institutional response capabilities, and ensure business continuity and the sustainability of services under all circumstances.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the efforts of security and civilian entities to strengthen security and stability and support the UAE's comprehensive development journey. He underscored the importance of consolidating efforts across all relevant entities and stakeholders to meet the highest standards of quality and readiness as part of a proactive security ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Major General Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority; Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre – Abu Dhabi; and Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality.