ADAFSA signs MoU to support local farmers, producers

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Talabat Mart, the grocery and retail arm of Talabat, to support local farmers and producers and enhance the marketing of their products through the Talabat Mart platform.

The partnership aims to expand digital sales channels and improve consumer access to locally produced goods. The MoU forms part of talabat grow, Talabat’s regional initiative designed to empower local businesses by providing them with the skills, tools, and commercial capabilities needed to grow and reach consumers more effectively.

The MoU was signed on behalf of ADAFSA by Nasser Mohamed Al Junaibi, Acting Deputy Director-General for Operational Affairs, and on behalf of Delivery Hero Stores DB L.L.C. (Talabat Mart) by Alix de Zélicourt, General Manager of Talabat Mart.

Al Junaibi said the MoU reflects ADAFSA’s commitment to building strategic partnerships with the private sector to help local farmers and producers access modern markets, while advancing agricultural development, sustainability and food security.

Alix de Zélicourt said, “Our collaboration with ADAFSA marks an important step in supporting local products and farmers and reflects our commitment through the (Talabat Grow) initiative to empowering local businesses across the region. Food security begins at the local farm, which is why we are working to connect producers in Al Ain with a broad consumer base across the UAE, while equipping them with demand insights and commercial tools that help them plan production with confidence and create sustainable economic and developmental value.”

The MoU aims to develop a joint programme that connects local farmers and producers with consumers through the platform, while enhancing opportunities to market and sell their products.

Under the agreement, Talabat Mart will provide participating producers with a comprehensive support package that includes specialised training programmes in digital skills, pricing strategies, and product presentation, as well as marketing campaigns and dedicated product collections designed to increase the visibility of local products on the platform.

Participants will also receive weekly and monthly demand insights and seasonal market analyses to support crop planning and production decisions. Producers who meet approved quality and food safety standards will be onboarded onto the platform.

Talabat Mart will provide ADAFSA with periodic reports on participant numbers, order volumes, sales performance, demand trends and opportunities to further develop the programme.

The first phase will prioritise farmers and producers in the Al Ain region, helping them expand access to markets and consumers.

The programme is expected to diversify sales channels, increase demand for local products and help participants develop marketing and production plans based on demand data and analytics. It is also expected to strengthen the sustainability and competitiveness of the agricultural sector and increase its contribution to the economies of Al Ain and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.