DMT, Siemens partner to advance digital urban infrastructure

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has signed a strategic partnership with Siemens to advance municipal data and analytics, utilities and infrastructure, and intelligent mobility in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed during the Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026), which concluded on Thursday, by Adel Abdulla Albreiki, Acting Undersecretary of the DMT, and Rohit Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Advanta Middle East & India.

Under the agreement, both organisations will focus on harnessing data, artificial intelligence and digital technologies to support informed decision-making, improve operational performance and enhance the delivery of key services across Abu Dhabi. The partnership will also encourage the exchange of expertise and best practices to support continued innovation across municipal sectors.

A further area of focus is the exploration of AI-enabled stormwater and flood prediction capabilities aimed at strengthening preparedness and supporting effective planning during severe weather events, helping to enhance protection across priority drainage areas.

The partnership supports Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to enhance competitiveness, strengthen sustainability and elevate quality of life across the emirate.