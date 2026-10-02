Noura Al Kaabi meets Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, met with Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

The visit of Freitas follows Al Kaabi’s official visit to Timor-Leste on 31st August 2026.

Discussions focused on the latest developments across a range of projects in areas of shared interest. The two sides committed to continuing tangible progress across government digitisation, the strengthening of people-to-people ties, and water security.

Discussions on water security focused on expanding cooperation ahead of the United Nations Water Conference, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on 8 – 10 December and co-hosted with Senegal.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments affecting both the Middle East and the Pacific regions.