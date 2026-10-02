Umm Al Emarat Park launches new season of community activities

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Park has launched a new season of entertainment, cultural, educational, wellness and family activities, featuring returning attractions and new collaborations with organisations across Abu Dhabi.

Cinema in the Park returns from 2nd October, offering family-friendly films every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 18:00 to 21:00.

The Park Market will return on 23rd October and run every Friday and Saturday from 16:00 to 22:00 throughout the season, offering shopping, food and community experiences while providing SMEs and local businesses with a platform to showcase their products. Throughout October, the market will highlight the values of kindness and giving.

The park will also host a series of health and wellbeing initiatives during October. A public blood donation drive, organised in collaboration with SEHA and Al Rahba Hospital, will take place on 9th October from 16:00 to 21:00.

As part of Pinktober 2026, Burjeel Holdings will provide a mammogram truck and free health check-ups on 23rd and 24th October to raise awareness of breast cancer screening and preventive health.

On 30th October, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City will host a community event featuring a mammogram truck, walkathon, giveaways and health-focused activities.

From 30th October to 1st November, the park will host a Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Pop-Up at Shade House Lawn, featuring Emirati artist Mohammed Kazem and his Directions series through talks, workshops and interactive activities.

Running daily from 11:00 to 20:00, the three-day programme will include talks on Kazem's artistic practice, an interactive Place and Perception activity, a mapping workshop inspired by his use of geographical data, as well as a public quiz and giveaways.

Education will remain a key part of the park's new season. Following programmes last season covering animal and desert life, sustainability, heritage, ecosystems and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the park will again welcome schools during the 2026-27 season with tailored programmes for different age groups focusing on nature, sustainability, Emirati heritage and the environment.

The Animal Barn pop-up will also return, offering animal interactions and feeding sessions, as well as pony and camel rides.

BOUNCE returned to Umm Al Emarat Park on 1st October, bringing its freestyle experience back for another season.