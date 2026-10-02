Silal Group to showcase agritech, food security solutions at Global Food Week 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Silal Group, an Abu Dhabi-based agri-food and technology company, will participate in the third edition of Global Food Week 2026, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 6th to 8th October.

The Group will showcase its capabilities across the agriculture and food sector, including agricultural production, agritech innovations, food supply chains and distribution, while seeking to expand partnerships and explore opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange with local and international entities.

Dhafer Rashed Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, said, “Through collaboration and innovation, we aim to translate opportunities into practical solutions that support local production, strengthen the resilience of the UAE’s food security ecosystem, and contribute to market stability.”

Silal Group will participate through its platform at the exhibition held alongside Global Food Week 2026, together with its subsidiaries SAFCO Group of Companies, Al Bakrawe Holding and Sherwood, as well as Innovation Oasis.

The exhibition platform will highlight the Group’s latest innovations and operations across food distribution, the import and distribution of fresh produce, agricultural inputs, and research, development and innovation in the agriculture and food sector.

The Group will also sign a number of MoUs and agreements with government entities aimed at expanding partnerships and supporting new solutions and initiatives across the sector.

Held under the theme “Global Partnerships for a Resilient Food Future,” Global Food Week 2026 brings together leading government entities, industry leaders, investors, innovators and producers from around the world to strengthen collaboration, facilitate knowledge exchange, and explore solutions and technologies that contribute to building more resilient and sustainable food systems.