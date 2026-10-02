Menassah connects Emirati, Arab publishers with new markets at Indonesia Book Fair

JAKARTA, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Menassah Distribution Company is showcasing around 554 titles and 1,584 books from 89 Emirati publishing houses at the Indonesia International Book Fair, which runs until 4th October, as part of efforts to expand the reach of Emirati books in Asian markets.

The company is presenting a wide selection of Emirati publications spanning literature, thought, knowledge and culture, introducing readers, publishers, distributors and industry professionals to the UAE's publishing landscape and its diverse literary and cultural output.

Menassah is also using its participation to build direct connections with stakeholders across the publishing industry. The company is exploring opportunities for cooperation in distribution, publishing rights, and cultural exchange, aiming to develop long-term partnerships that expand the international circulation of Emirati books and connect local publishers with new markets.

Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, said, “The presence of Emirati books in international markets extends the reach of the UAE’s cultural and creative output while creating new connections between publishers, readers, and cultures. Our participation in Indonesia, representing 89 Emirati publishing houses, reflects our commitment to opening broader pathways into global markets and ensuring that local publications can reach audiences well beyond the UAE."

The participation is part of Menassah's efforts to increase the international visibility of Emirati publications and broaden opportunities for local publishers to reach readers and industry partners worldwide.