UAE adds three jiu-jitsu medals at Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, tally rises to eight

NAGOYA, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team won two gold medals and a bronze at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Friday, taking its tally to eight medals: five golds, two silvers and a bronze.

Mahdi Al Awlaqi won gold in the men’s 77kg category after defeating Jordan’s Mahmoud Jabr in the final. Amaar Al Hosani secured bronze in the men’s 94kg division.

Asma Al Hosani retained her women’s 52kg title with victory over Korea’s Eonju Im. She had made history at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou by becoming the first Emirati woman to win an Asian Games gold medal in martial arts.

The jiu-jitsu competition continues on Saturday.