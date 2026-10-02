DCD launches 'Jiran' programme to promote community engagement

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) has launched the Jiran volunteer programme to help new residents settle into life in Abu Dhabi and build connections within their local communities.

Launched in collaboration with the Emirates Foundation and in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the programme was unveiled during the Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026), organised by the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Jiran, the Arabic word for “neighbours”, aims to provide new residents with a welcoming environment that reflects the UAE’s values of hospitality while introducing them to services, opportunities and amenities in their neighbourhoods. The initiative forms part of DCD’s efforts to enhance quality of life and strengthen community connections across the emirate.

The programme will be supported by volunteers recruited and trained by the Emirates Foundation to welcome new residents, answer questions and provide practical information on government services, schools, healthcare facilities, community spaces and other essential amenities.

Volunteers will also introduce residents to local initiatives and events, while information resources will provide an introduction to Abu Dhabi’s culture and way of life. New arrivals will receive welcome gifts featuring locally made products and have direct access to trained volunteers as points of contact.

The programme will initially be rolled out across Yas Island, Saadiyat Island and Al Reem Island in partnership with ADREC and ADGM. The pilot phase will assess its impact and refine its approach before expansion to other areas of Abu Dhabi.

Mohammed Hilal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Empowerment Sector at the Abu Dhabi DCD, said, “The Jiran programme reflects DCD’s vision of building stronger, more connected communities by encouraging meaningful relationships and a culture of community participation. As Abu Dhabi continues to welcome people from around the world, initiatives such as Jiran help new residents get to know their local communities and feel a sense of belonging from day one.”

Al Balooshi added, “The Jiran programme demonstrates an innovative approach to community engagement by encouraging residents to play an active role in welcoming and supporting new arrivals. The programme also embodies the UAE’s values of solidarity, cooperation and tolerance, while helping to strengthen quality of life and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as an inclusive and welcoming place for everyone who calls it home.”

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, CEO of the Registration Authority (RA) of ADGM, said, “ADGM is committed to building a vibrant and connected community that supports the people who live, work and thrive within our jurisdiction. Through our partnership in the Jiran programme, we are pleased to help welcome new residents, foster meaningful community connections and contribute to an inclusive resident experience that reflects Abu Dhabi’s exceptional quality of life.”

Ghazi Saeed Al Ateibi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Transactions Sector, said, “The strength of a real estate market is not measured by transactions alone, but by its ability to create places where people choose to live, settle and build their future. As custodian of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, our mandate gives us an important role in supporting that wider ambition, including through collaboration across government.”

Mohamed Al Hosani, Director of the Leadership and Empowerment Department at Emirates Foundation, said, “Through Jiran, we are recruiting and equipping volunteers to provide a welcoming and supportive experience for new residents, helping them get to know their communities and settle into life in Abu Dhabi from their very first steps.”

The Emirates Foundation will recruit and train volunteers, oversee the programme’s implementation and support its future expansion across Abu Dhabi.