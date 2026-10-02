National Human Rights Institution submits report on right to adequate housing

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) has submitted a written report on “Localising the Right to Adequate Housing and the Role of Local Governments and Community-Led Initiatives” in response to a call by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing.

The submission forms part of the contributions being gathered by the Special Rapporteur for a thematic report to be presented to the Human Rights Council at its 64th session in 2027.

The submission comes as part of the NHRI’s second Board of Trustees term, the “Empowerment Term,” reflecting its efforts to strengthen its engagement with regional and international mechanisms in line with the Paris Principles governing the work of national human rights institutions.

The report recommended translating the right to adequate housing into tangible policies and practices, including integrating it into emergency response plans, strengthening the protection of civilians and residential areas from conflicts and attacks, addressing damage to homes and property, and ensuring effective avenues for compensation and redress.

The NHRI emphasised the importance of developing integrated housing systems and diversifying housing assistance mechanisms, particularly for groups most in need. It also called for stronger partnerships among governments, the private sector and civil society, and greater exchange of successful experiences among countries, particularly approaches linking housing policies with local action and community-led initiatives.

The report highlighted the UAE’s experience, including coordination between federal and local governments and the evolution of housing policies from providing housing to developing sustainable communities linked to urban planning, infrastructure, essential services and family stability.

It also reviewed housing support mechanisms available in the UAE, including land grants, loans, housing and digital services, highlighting their role in translating international commitments into programmes that enhance well-being and quality of life.