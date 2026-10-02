Saif bin Zayed attends Zayed University’s 'Future Makers' class of 2026 graduation ceremony

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, attended Zayed University’s graduation ceremony for the “Future Makers” Class of 2026, which honoured 371 graduates, including 255 bachelor’s degree recipients and 116 master’s degree recipients.

H.H. Sheikh Saif congratulated the graduates and their families on their academic achievements, highlighting their responsibility to serve the nation, contribute to its development, drive innovation and help advance the UAE’s vision of establishing a knowledge-based economy that draws on national talent.

The ceremony brought together Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment and Chairperson of the Zayed University Board of Trustees; Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Mohamed Hamad Al Badi Al Dhaheri, President of the Federal Supreme Court; members of the university’s Board of Trustees; and the graduates’ families.

Shamma Al Mazrui congratulated the graduates and their families, saying their graduation marked the beginning of a new stage in which they would use their knowledge and skills to serve the UAE and contribute to its continued development.

“Today, Zayed University takes pride in graduating individuals equipped to transition from academic study into the professional arena and assume positions of responsibility. Our graduates leave with the trust placed in knowledge and the responsibility to put it to use in ways that create meaningful contributions, serve their communities, advance their nation’s priorities, and support its future aspirations," she said.

Al Mazrui added, “The UAE’s renaissance was founded on investing in its people and empowering them to participate and achieve. Building on this foundation, graduates now assume the responsibility to pursue lifelong learning, uphold sincerity and integrity in their work, and turn their ambitions into tangible results. Contributing to the nation’s journey is a responsibility; fulfilling that responsibility requires commitment; and giving back is a duty owed to a nation that has placed its trust in its people and given them opportunities.”

She said Zayed University graduates were an essential part of the UAE’s present and partners in building its future, expressing confidence in their ability to represent their university and nation and contribute to its advancement.

Minister Al Mazrui also paid tribute to parents for supporting their sons and daughters throughout their university years, saying their care and encouragement had played an important role in the graduates’ success.

The cohort constitutes the university’s 25th graduating class of women and 15th graduating class of men, with graduates from eight colleges: the College of Business, the College of Communication and Media Sciences, the College of Interdisciplinary Studies, the College of Technological Innovation, the College of Education, the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, the College of Natural and Health Sciences, and the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises, in addition to postgraduate programmes.

The Class of 2026 includes 1,741 bachelor’s degree graduates and 371 postgraduate graduates, taking the overall number of graduates to 2,112.