Sarah Al Amiri participates in high-level event on girls’ right to education in Geneva

GENEVA, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, participated in a high-level event on girls’ right to education, convened by the Permanent Missions of the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom in Geneva on the sidelines of the 63rd session of the Human Rights Council.

The event marked the 12th anniversary of the adoption of the Human Rights Council resolution on girls’ right to education and was co-sponsored by the Permanent Missions of the Dominican Republic and The Gambia, under the theme “Renewing Global Commitment to Leave No Girl Behind”.

Al Amiri delivered opening remarks alongside Awa Dabo, Deputy United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Kumar Iyer, United Kingdom’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative in Geneva.

In her remarks, Al Amiri called for continued collective efforts to ensure that every girl has access to quality education, stating, “Our ambition should remain clear: every girl should have access to and complete at least twelve years of safe, inclusive, equitable and quality education... Education should do more than give her a qualification. It should give her the knowledge, skills and agency to decide what comes next.”

She added, “As the UAE seeks membership of the Human Rights Council for the 2028–2030 term, we do so with a commitment to continue contributing to this work.

"Having previously served three terms on the Council, we see our candidacy as an opportunity to build on that engagement, working with our international partners to advance and protect human rights.”

Representatives of UNICEF, UN Women and UNESCO’s International Bureau of Education contributed perspectives on education in emergencies, gender equality and inclusive learning. The discussion was moderated by David Puyana, Ambassador & Permanent Observer of the University for Peace, and featured contributions from a young speaker from Malawi and Emirati inventor Mariam Al Ghafri.

The event brought together Member States, United Nations representatives and education experts, and the discussions reflected on progress achieved since the adoption of the resolution in 2014 and the challenges that continue to affect girls’ access to education, including conflict and humanitarian crises, gender inequality and the digital divide.

Participants also highlighted the importance of translating international commitments into concrete action and ensuring that education systems provide girls with the skills and opportunities they need to shape their futures and contribute to their communities.