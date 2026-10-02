Mohammed Bin Rashid Library announces diverse cultural programme in October

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host a diverse cultural and knowledge programme throughout October, featuring Andalusian manuscripts, Emirati literature, poetry, and audiovisual translation.

The programme opens with a panel marking International Translation Day, exploring audiovisual translation, the relationship between words and images, and the translator’s role in creating experiences that resonate across languages and cultures.

The Library will also present “Andalusian Manuscripts: Contemporary Relevance and Civilisational Significance,” followed by an Andalusian musical evening featuring Muwashahat performed by the Arab Choir.

The Library will participate for the first time in the eighth AccessAbilities Expo 2026, at Dubai World Trade Centre from 19th to 21st October, showcasing services and initiatives supporting people of determination.