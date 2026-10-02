AQU bridges generations through 'Barakat Al Bait'

SHARJAH, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of Professor Dr Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University (AQU), the university organised the “Barakat Al Bait” initiative to mark the International Day of Older Persons, in cooperation between the Deanship of Student Affairs and the Home Care Centre of Sharjah Social Services Department, with the participation of a number of senior citizens.

The event was attended by the university’s deputy chancellors, Ahlam Bin Jarsh, Assistant Chancellor for Female Students’ Affairs, Professor Dr Suleiman Al Sarayrah, Dean of Student Affairs, as well as members of the Deanship of Student Affairs team and other participants.

The event reflects Al Qasimia University’s commitment to strengthening intergenerational ties and promoting values of kindness, loyalty and appreciation for senior citizens. It also provided students with an opportunity to benefit from their experiences and knowledge, enhancing their awareness of the value of social and cultural heritage and reinforcing their sense of social responsibility.

Professor Dr Awad Al Khalaf said the “Barakat Al Bait” initiative reflects the university’s commitment to strengthening students’ bonds with senior citizens in recognition of the experiences and authentic values they embody and their contributions to building society.

He added that celebrating senior citizens reflects the UAE community’s values of loyalty and solidarity, while students’ participation in such initiatives helps shape their personalities and enhances their awareness of their humanitarian and social responsibilities.

The programme featured cultural, sports and recreational competitions involving senior citizens and university students, alongside heritage workshops showcasing aspects of Emirati heritage.