Governor of CBUAE participates in joint meeting of GCC Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors with IMF in Manama

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, participated in the joint meeting of GCC Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), held in Manama, in the presence of Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The meeting discussed a range of financial and economic topics, most notably the economic outlook for GCC countries and economic and fiscal policy priorities in light of global economic developments and transformations.

Participants also explored avenues to enhance growth sustainability, support economic diversification, and foster technological innovation, alongside reviewing policies designed to safeguard financial and economic stability and strengthen the GCC countries' capacity to drive sustainable growth.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants underscored the importance of sustained coordination and partnership between GCC countries and the IMF.

They emphasised the need to align fiscal and monetary policies to ensure macroeconomic stability, achieved through strengthening macroprudential frameworks, advancing risk management tools, and enhancing transparency in fiscal and monetary policies.