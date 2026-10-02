EDGE completes development of MK 82 Penetrator aircraft munition

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE has completed development of the MK 82 Penetrator aircraft munition, a hardened target weapon designed and manufactured in the UAE by LAHAB, EDGE’s medium- to large-calibre ammunition manufacturer.

The development programme concluded with a stringent test campaign covering both performance and qualification. Penetration was assessed against a range of hardened target types, and the weapon completed a sequence of environmental qualification tests. In trials, the MK 82 Penetrator defeated reinforced concrete in excess of one metre in thickness, and demonstrated no ‘J’ effect, meaning it held its trajectory through the target rather than deviating on impact.

Mohammed Arbabi, Chief Executive Officer, LAHAB, said, “We have introduced a new application specific product that expands the end-user’s capabilities while maintaining familiarity and ease of use. Designed for hardened reinforced targets/bunkers, it delivers greater flexibility and enhanced capability without introducing unnecessary complexity. More importantly, we see it as part of our duty to continuously understand our end-user’s evolving needs and provide the right capabilities. This is a reflection of our broader commitment to serving and strengthening our national capabilities.”

Aircraft compatibility follows the same principle. The weapon is compatible with NATO-configuration fighters across generations and roles, spanning fourth and 4.5 generation multirole fighters, variable-geometry strike aircraft, advanced jet trainer and light attack platforms, and fifth-generation fighters, as well as any aircraft already cleared for use with the MK 82 General Purpose aircraft munition.

The MK 82 Penetrator is equally compatible with precision guidance kits designed for the MK 82 General Purpose munition, including the EDGE-developed AL TARIQ and THUNDER families. For an end-user, this means a hardened target capability can be added to a guided weapon already in service, without introducing a separate guidance chain.

Intended for use against hardened targets and bunkers, the MK 82 Penetrator is the forerunner of the next-generation variant in the family, the MK 83 Penetrator aircraft munition, which is at an advanced stage of development. Both are part of a broader effort at LAHAB to develop, qualify, and manufacture munitions domestically, giving the UAE and its partners a unique sovereign capability.