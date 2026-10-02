Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Redwood Nursery and Kindergarten on Jubail Island

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation, officially inaugurated Redwood Nursery and Kindergarten on Jubail Island during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Thursday.

During the inauguration, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan toured the educational atelier, indoor gym, library, classrooms and outdoor learning environment. He also met Redwood’s teaching, medical and administrative teams and learned about the educational programmes, healthcare services, and cultural and sporting activities offered to children attending the nursery and kindergarten.

The opening sets a new standard for early childhood education in Abu Dhabi, offering an evidence-based emergent curriculum developed by leading early childhood education specialists. Kids First Group brings together best practices from several educational frameworks and approaches, including Montessori, the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), Reggio Emilia, recognised as one of the world’s leading educational approaches, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). These are delivered within a purpose-designed environment that combines the warmth of a nursery with the educational foundations of a school, welcoming children from 45 days to six years old.

Kamil Najjar, Founder and CEO of Kids First Group, said, “It was a great honour to have the nursery inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

He added, “Kids First Group’s investment in Abu Dhabi and Jubail Island reflects our commitment to creating a place that gives children in their early years the space, support and freedom to discover their abilities, while equipping them with the skills to participate actively in their communities.”