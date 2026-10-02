Etihad Rail adds additional weekend services between Abu Dhabi and Dubai following exceptional early demand

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Rail has introduced six additional train services between Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend in response to exceptional early demand, reflecting customers’ enthusiasm for travelling by rail.

Over 1,000 additional seats have been released across three new services on Saturday 3 October, with a further 1,000 seats across three new services on Sunday 4 October.

The additional services will operate at the following departure times on both days:

• 12:14: Abu Dhabi to Dubai

• 13:43: Dubai to Abu Dhabi

• 16:43: Abu Dhabi to Dubai

Tickets for the additional services went on sale at 2pm today, Friday 2 October.