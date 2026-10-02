Al Jalila Foundation launches 12th edition of #PINKtober to support women with breast cancer

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Jalila Foundation has announced the launch of the 12th edition of its annual #PINKtober campaign, aimed at raising funds to support women with breast cancer, expand their access to treatment, and fund research related to the disease.

The campaign, delivered by Al Jalila Foundation, which plays a pivotal role in enabling Dubai Health's vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery, and Giving, coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month each October.

It brings together more than 250 partners and supporters, alongside community members from across the UAE, to raise awareness and support patients and survivors.

Continued Support

Since 2013, Al Jalila Foundation has supported treatment for 1,436 women with breast cancer, providing them reassurance throughout their treatment journey. Al Jalila Foundation has also funded 14 research studies covering early diagnosis, targeted therapies, and the development of care approaches.

Shamma Al Rafi, Director of Fundraising and Community Engagement Programs at Al Jalila Foundation, said, “#PINKtober reflects the values of solidarity and compassion that bring our community together. Each edition represents an opportunity to expand participation in supporting women with breast cancer throughout their treatment journey. Through this campaign, we continue our efforts to provide support to patients and their families, in line with our commitment to Dubai Health's Patient First promise."

#PINKtober brings together partners from across the UAE, including education, F&B, hospitality, retail, and sports sectors, alongside corporate contributions and crowdfunding campaigns, in a broad community effort that supports the campaign's objectives.

Al Jalila Foundation places particular emphasis on the emotional and social wellbeing of cancer patients and survivors through Majlis Al Amal, the first community center of its kind in the UAE. The center provides members with a supportive environment for connection, sharing experiences, and receiving support.

Majlis Al Amal currently serves 1,508 members, of whom 70% are women with breast cancer or survivors, reflecting the importance of providing an integrated system of care and support for this group, particularly as breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women globally.