20 Emirati designers debut at Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show

SHARJAH, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati designers took centre stage at the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, showcasing their latest innovative collections of gold and diamonds and bespoke designs inspired by the UAE’s rich heritage.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition runs from 30th September to 4th October.

The designers’ creations are featured under the Emirati Goldsmiths platform, which SCCI dedicates to the exhibition as part of its ongoing efforts to empower national talent and support young entrepreneurs by strengthening their presence in the jewellery and watchmaking events.

The Emirati Goldsmiths platform brings together 20 Emirati women designers from across the UAE, all making their debut on the platform. Their participation marks an important step in the initiative’s efforts to expand its talent base, attract emerging national designers, and create greater market exposure for a new generation of creative entrepreneurs in the gold and jewellery sector.

Their jewellery creations on display ranged across gold, diamonds, pearls, and gemstones, in addition to Emirati heritage-inspired pieces. The diverse offerings highlight the versatility and creativity of national talents and their ability to blend heritage-inspired craftsmanship with contemporary design, delivering distinctive jewellery concepts tailored to the preferences of today’s consumers.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, said the Sharjah Chamber’s continued support for the Emirati Goldsmiths platform reflects a strategic vision that views creative industries as a key driver of the knowledge economy and an important avenue for diversifying sources of national income.

He noted that the initiative provides a platform for nurturing national talent and supports an integrated economic ecosystem that helps take local innovation in the gold, jewellery, and gemstone industries to international markets.

Mona Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI Chairman and head of the Emirati Goldsmiths platform, said the platform’s participation in the current edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show marks a significant step forward in empowering emerging national talent, with 20 Emirati women designers participating for the first time.

She highlighted the Sharjah Chamber’s firm commitment to nurturing a new generation of women entrepreneurs in gold and jewellery design and craftsmanship, and providing them with a professional platform to facilitate direct engagement with leading manufacturers and regional and international industry experts.

The ‘Sharjah Pearls’ pavilion also drew strong interest at the exhibition, returning for the second consecutive year as part of a strategic partnership between SCCI and Suwaidi Pearls. The pavilion provides a specialised platform showcasing the intersection of traditional maritime heritage and contemporary innovation.

Abdulla Rashed Al Suwaidi, founder of Suwaidi Pearls, said the initiative provides an important platform for reviving the legacy and commercial traditions of pearl diving, preserving the oral history and craftsmanship of previous generations, and faithfully passing this heritage on to younger generations. He highlighted a range of traditional diving tools, including the “Al Dayeen” and “Al Fetam”, traditionally crafted from sea turtle shell (Al Ghaylam).

Among the exhibition’s standout offerings, Emirati designer Eman Al Shawab, founder of “Leap of Faith Fine Jewellery”, presented a unique collection of 18-karat gold designs centred on highlighting the inherent beauty of raw gemstones with minimal traditional processing. Her approach combines geological education with innovative, unconventional concepts, offering a distinctive proposition in the contemporary jewellery market.

Emirati designer Eman Al Marzouqi, founder of “Emma Couture”, showcased an innovative jewellery collection embodying her brand’s three-year-old design philosophy centred on creating integrated fashion lines rooted in Emirati identity. The brand uses the Damask rose (Ward Al Jouri) as a distinctive visual and design icon, translating this heritage-inspired element into contemporary jewellery concepts.

Making her first appearance under the Emirati Goldsmiths platform, Emirati designer Afra Saeed Al Suwaidi introduced her new brand, “Setami Jewellery”, inspired by the rich heritage of traditional Emirati goldsmithing, with a particular focus on the distinctive patterns and motifs of “Al Diqqa Al Qadeema”.