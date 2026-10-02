Global Food Week 2026 introduces 'Shop at the Show', welcomes India as Guest of Honour

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Global Food Week 2026 has announced a range of new additions and experiences that further strengthen its position as a global platform bringing together leaders from the food and agriculture sectors, investors, researchers and entrepreneurs from around the world.

Taking place from 6th to 8th October 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the upcoming edition will introduce the new Shop at the Show visitor experience for the first time, welcome the Republic of India as Guest of Honour, and feature the return of a number of popular interactive platforms and programmes that have attracted strong engagement in previous editions.

The Global Food Week 2026 is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with ADAFSA.

The Republic of India will participate as the Guest of Honour at Global Food Week 2026, reflecting the strong strategic ties between the UAE and India, as well as India's increasingly important role in shaping global food systems and driving agricultural innovation.

The participation will provide a platform for enhanced dialogue and collaboration among government entities, institutions, and businesses from both countries, while unlocking new opportunities for partnerships, investment, and expertise exchange in food security, sustainable agriculture, and agricultural technology.

India's participation will centre around a dedicated pavilion serving as a meeting point for Indian companies, brands and exporters to connect with government entities, buyers, investors and food security leaders. The pavilion will facilitate networking, knowledge exchange and the exploration of new opportunities for collaboration between the food and agriculture ecosystems of the UAE and India.

The participation will span multiple sectors, including food and agriculture, exports and market access, retail and logistics, packaging and technology, as well as finance and investment. It will also provide a platform for business-to-business meetings, brand showcases, investment discussions and the development of partnerships between government entities and the private sector.

Beyond its commercial dimension, India's participation will offer an integrated experience celebrating its culture, cuisine, creativity and community in the UAE. The programme will focus on fostering partnerships, investment opportunities and market access initiatives that extend beyond Global Food Week, contributing to a more collaborative and innovation-driven future for UAE-India relations.

A major new addition for 2026 is the introduction of Shop at the Show, a dedicated business-to-consumer (B2C) retail platform that enables direct sales from producers to consumers. Featuring dedicated shopping areas across the event, the platform will allow visitors to discover and purchase food, beverages, honey, dates and agricultural products directly from participating local and international brands.

A range of interactive experiences will be available throughout the event, including the Beverage Sector, where visitors can enjoy a diverse selection of beverages while discovering new brands, products, flavours and trends shaping the industry.

The World Gourmet Show will also return, offering live cooking experiences led by renowned chefs, who will showcase specialised cooking techniques, international cuisines and innovative recipes featuring ingredients and products from participating exhibitors.

In addition, the Honey Tasting Station will provide visitors with an interactive opportunity to explore and taste a wide variety of honey products from the UAE and around the world, while learning about their origins, flavour profiles and production methods. Meanwhile, the returning Farmers Market will connect visitors directly with local farmers and producers, enabling them to purchase fresh produce and locally made products while supporting the UAE's agricultural community.

For industry professionals, the Hosted Buyers Programme will provide a dedicated environment for networking and business engagement among qualified buyers, exhibitors, suppliers and industry leaders through targeted meetings designed to foster partnerships and unlock commercial opportunities. Moreover, the Announcements Stage will host product launches, partnership signings, major industry announcements and key updates from participating organisations throughout the event.

Alongside its commercial and consumer-focused experiences, Global Food Week 2026 will feature an extensive programme of forums, workshops and specialised sessions.

The Global Food Security Summit (GFSS) will take place on October 6 and 7, focusing on key themes including reshaping global food security systems through international cooperation, food cluster excellence and supply chain integration, smart technology and innovation, and expanding participation among next-generation leaders, women and local producers.

Running throughout the event from October 6 to 8, the AgriTech Forum will explore the latest developments in agricultural technology, investment and the role of academia and scientific research in advancing agricultural production. The forum will examine sustainable farming practices, investment models, research and education, as well as artificial intelligence applications and advanced production systems across the agricultural value chain.

The Farmers Majlis will offer a dedicated platform for dialogue and engagement with the UAE farming community. At the same time, the Abu Dhabi Honey Symposium, held in collaboration with Apimondia, will bring together experts, researchers, policymakers, beekeepers and private-sector representatives to discuss the future of sustainable beekeeping in arid environments, innovative climate adaptation solutions, and the role of the bee and honey sector in supporting food security and biodiversity. The programme will also include a field day on October 8.

The event programme will also feature the World Organisation for Animal Health GCC & Africa Workshop, which will focus on advancing safe trade pathways and addressing transboundary animal health challenges through epidemiological assessments, institutional capacity building and practical frameworks that support sustainable technical and trade cooperation between the two regions.

Global Food Week will also host YalaFast, FAO’s international youth leadership programme, bringing together emerging young leaders from diverse backgrounds to strengthen leadership capabilities, exchange knowledge, build international networks and develop locally driven solutions that contribute to more inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems.

Global Food Week will also host the FAO Policy Majlis, a dedicated platform for policy dialogue on agrifood systems transformation in the Near East and North Africa. Taking place from October 7 to 8 and convened by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the programme will bring together policymakers, experts, youth representatives, researchers, innovators, financing partners and private sector stakeholders to exchange perspectives on the region's most pressing agrifood challenges and opportunities. Discussions will explore the role of science, technology and innovation, youth engagement, and financing and investment pathways in accelerating the transition towards more efficient, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems.