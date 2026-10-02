DEWA Women’s Committee marks Emirati Women’s Day

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 600 female employees of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) took part in a month-long Emirati Women’s Day programme that highlighted the UAE’s continued commitment to empowering women and recognising their contributions to national development.

Organised by the DEWA Women’s Committee under the theme ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’, the programme brought together employees at DEWA’s new headquarters, Al Shera’a, and its branches in Al Ruwayyah, Warsan and Umm Hurair 2 through activities focused on women’s empowerment, wellbeing and national identity, while also recognising employees who have contributed to DEWA’s success.

“Celebrating Emirati Women’s Day over an entire month reflects the profound appreciation and attention the UAE pays to Emirati women and the richness of the significant achievements made by the country’s daughters across various fields of national work. It also highlights the long path of women’s empowerment laid down by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and carried forward under the wise vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Fatima Mohammed Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee, said, “We were keen to deliver an integrated programme combining women empowerment with pride in authentic Emirati identity and heritage, a focus on women’s health and quality of life and the honouring of female employees who have contributed to enhancing DEWA’s successes and achieving the strategic objectives of both DEWA and Dubai.”

DEWA participated in the Emirati Women Forum 2026, organised by the Dubai Women Establishment, as a strategic partner of the event. The forum was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of the Dubai Women Establishment and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During the forum, members of the DEWA Women’s Committee took part in several panel discussions focused on the role of Emirati women in leadership and their impact across key sectors.

The Dubai Women Establishment organised a workshop titled ‘Leadership amid Challenges’, in cooperation with Hult International Business School. Attended by 15 DEWA female employees, the workshop explored different leadership styles, helping participants respond to evolving challenges and workplace demands with greater resilience and effectiveness.

Al Tayer honoured a distinguished group of Emirati female employees whose significant contributions helped bring Al Shera’a, DEWA’s new headquarters, to completion. The ceremony included workshops and a video highlighting the Women’s Committee’s achievements.

DEWA Women’s Committee organised a series of workshops and events celebrating Emirati heritage and culture, alongside activities such as jewellery-making, tray-making using pearls and traditional materials, flower arranging and Arabic calligraphy. The committee also hosted awareness workshops on mental and physical wellbeing, and on improving the quality of life of Emirati women.