ADFD’s dedicated satellite capacity launches with Orbitworks’ Altair constellation

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) marked the launch of its first dedicated satellite capacity through Orbitworks’ Altair constellation, a significant step in integrating advanced space-based capabilities into development finance.

The capacity will strengthen ADFD’s ability to monitor and oversee projects across its global portfolio, providing independent, near real-time data to support more precise and data-driven decision-making.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, “The launch of our first dedicated satellite capacity marks a defining step in how we monitor and deliver development impact. This capability strengthens our ability to oversee projects with greater precision, while enabling timely, data-driven insights across our global portfolio. It reflects ADFD’s continued commitment to leveraging AI and advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency, accountability and measurable impact of development finance.”

Through its partnership with Orbitworks, ADFD has secured dedicated capacity within the Altair constellation, comprising 10 AI-enabled, multi-sensor satellites assembled and integrated in Abu Dhabi. Once commissioned, the capacity will enable ADFD to task satellite imagery, access high-resolution Earth Observation data and connect to Orbitworks’ secure digital mission control platform, supporting independent monitoring of project implementation, infrastructure development and environmental conditions across multiple countries and regions.