Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 to take place in the emirate

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Leaders from across the global health ecosystem will gather at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 in Abu Dhabi from 20th to 22nd October 2026.

As health systems around the world respond to the growing burden of chronic disease and the need to help people live longer in good health, advances in AI, genomics, diagnostics and health data are creating new opportunities to understand risk earlier and intervene before illness progresses.

Under the theme To Sense is to Predict, the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit will explore how these capabilities can help health systems shift from responding to illness towards predicting risk, preventing disease and preserving health.

Convened by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the summit comes as Abu Dhabi continues to advance an integrated, prevention-led health ecosystem. By bringing together policy, data, genomics, clinical innovation and investment, the emirate provides a real-world environment where new approaches to health can be developed, tested and scaled.

Future Health is already translating this ambition into year-round activity. Its inaugural Future Health Challenge received 393 submissions from 68 countries, while the initiative has published the Future of Longevity and Future of Healthy Living whitepapers, and joined the MIT Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research’s BioConvergence Cancer Alliance as a Founding Member. The summit will build on this work, bringing the Future Health community together in Abu Dhabi to advance further collaboration and implementation.

With 130 forum speakers, more than 175 exhibitors and participation expected from 100 countries, the summit will bring together expertise spanning health systems, science, technology, healthcare, life sciences, policy and investment.

Featured speakers include Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca; Tim Schmid, EVP & Worldwide Chairman of Johnson & Johnson MedTech; Helga Fogstad, Director of Health, UNICEF; Will Ahmed, Founder & CEO of WHOOP; Tom Hale, CEO of ŌURA; Dr Christine Yuan Huang, Founder & CEO of Quantum Life; Max Jaderberg, President of Isomorphic Labs; Dr Ola Brown, Founding Partner of HealthCap Africa; Dr Jayasree Iyer, CEO of Access to Medicine Foundation, and Hugo Harper, Mission Director of a Healthy Life at Nesta.

They will be joined by international ministers and government representatives. The breadth of representation, spanning national health systems and global organisations, reflects the summit’s reach and the depth of experience coming together in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Health systems around the world are entering a new era, where advances in science, data and technology are giving us the ability to understand risk earlier and act before illness progresses. In Abu Dhabi, we are bringing together policy, data, genomics, clinical innovation and investment to translate that potential into a more predictive, preventive and personalised model of health. To Sense is to Predict reflects this shift from responding to illness to using deeper insight to protect health and help people live more years in good health.

“The Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit is about turning that ambition into action. By bringing global expertise together with Abu Dhabi’s capabilities and real-world health ecosystem, we can exchange knowledge, test new approaches and build partnerships that move promising ideas towards implementation and scale. Our ambition is not only to advance health in Abu Dhabi, but to contribute practical approaches and solutions that can strengthen health systems and improve outcomes for communities around the world.”

At the core of the event is the forum, which will feature keynotes, C-suite conversations and public-private dialogues exploring To Sense is to Predict across Future Health’s four thematic focus areas: Longevity and Precision Health, Digital Health & AI, Health System Resilience & Sustainability, and Investment in Life Sciences.

The Global Exhibition will provide a curated space for organisations from across healthcare, technology, life sciences and investment to showcase innovations and capabilities shaping the future of health. A programme of Side Events will provide additional opportunities for focused discussion, knowledge exchange and collaboration.

The Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit is the annual flagship gathering of Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi, a year-round platform for collaboration, co-creation and transformative health innovation. Launched in 2025 and building on the legacy of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, Future Health advances its mission throughout the year through global dialogues, research, innovation initiatives and funding opportunities designed to move promising ideas from collaboration towards testing, implementation and scale.

Future Health is curated and convened by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and its Founding Partners PureHealth, M42, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Bio. Mediclinic Middle East serves as Strategic Partner and Burjeel Holdings as Associate Partner.