GPSSA uses customer insights to simplify service journeys, strengthen pension advisory services

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has identified a series of recommendations and improvement opportunities to support the development of more seamless and proactive pension services.

The recommendations reflect the feedback of more than 100 participants who attended a Customer Council organised by GPSSA in collaboration with the Community Development Authority in Dubai at the Nad Al Sheba Neighbourhood Council.

Key recommendations included raising awareness of GPSSA’s Pension Advisory Services and expanding their availability to support customers earlier in their careers.

Participants also highlighted the importance of providing clear guidance on eligibility for pension benefits, pension calculations and the options available to insured Emiratis, as well as supporting their financial and personal readiness for retirement.

These outcomes support GPSSA’s efforts to build an integrated, customer-centric pension system that simplifies service journeys, reduces administrative requirements and enables customers to make informed decisions throughout their careers. They also align with the UAE Government’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and its wider priorities to deliver connected and proactive services that contribute to citizens’ quality of life.

Participants discussed the needs of insured individuals, pensioners, beneficiaries and employers, as well as ways to further develop communication channels and digital services. They also commended GPSSA’s role in providing pension advisory services to customers, particularly those considering early retirement, and in offering clear guidance on the available options and the implications of each before a decision is made. Participants also praised the Authority’s efforts to strengthen direct follow-up in cases requiring additional support.

They also shared suggestions for leveraging the experience and capabilities of pensioners who are able to continue working and contributing to society and to strengthen employers’ employees’ understanding of GPSSA’s laws and procedures, enabling them to raise employees’ awareness and provide accurate guidance throughout the different stages of their social insurance journey.

Representatives of private-sector employers praised the Ma’ashi platform for transforming the customer experience by simplifying procedures and making pension information and services easier to access. The platform enables insured Emiratis to review their personal records and pension entitlements, including their projected gratuity and pension information, helping them plan ahead and make informed decisions about retirement or continuing employment.

Participants also highlighted the value of the Shourak service in supporting the continuity of an insured Emirati’s pension journey when moving to a new employer. The service allows eligible insured Emiratis to benefit from their previous periods of service in accordance with the applicable terms and procedures, supporting a more connected employment and social insurance journey.

Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector at GPSSA, said, “Service development begins with understanding the customer experience and involving customers in the design of solutions that respond to their needs. The Council generated practical insights and recommendations that will support our efforts to simplify customer journeys, strengthen pension advisory services and deliver services that are easier, more proactive and more effective.”

She added, “We measure the success of transformation by the tangible difference it makes to the customer experience and the ease of accessing services. We are therefore combining customer feedback with modern technologies and assistive artificial intelligence to reduce administrative requirements and deliver more integrated services, in line with the objectives of the UAE Government’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.”

Al Suwaidi noted that GPSSA is working to build a connected pension system that supports customers throughout every stage of their careers and gives them timely access to the information, guidance and services they need.

She added that customer participation is central to identifying improvement opportunities and designing services that respond effectively to the needs of different customer groups.

The Customer Council forms part of GPSSA’s approach to embedding the customer voice in the development of its policies, services and procedures. Through its councils and direct and digital communication channels, GPSSA will continue to identify the evolving needs of insured Emiratis, pensioners, beneficiaries and employers, and translate their feedback into practical improvements that enhance service efficiency and strengthen the sustainability of the UAE’s pension and social security system.

These efforts reinforce GPSSA’s role in advancing social stability and supporting the quality of life of Emirati citizens and their families.