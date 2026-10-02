UAEU ranks joint first in UAE and 235th globally

SHARJAH, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has ranked joint first in the United Arab Emirates with Khalifa University and 235th globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, an achievement that reflects the continued advancement of its academic and research performance and further strengthens its position among higher education institutions worldwide.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to H.H. the President of the UAE and Chancellor of United Arab Emirates University, affirmed that: “UAEU’s joint first-place position in the UAE alongside Khalifa University in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027 reflects the standing that the National University has established over five decades and affirms its ability to sustain an influential presence in the global academic and research landscape. We view this achievement as a responsibility that drives us to continue investing in knowledge, research, and people, while strengthening the University’s contribution to national priorities and generating knowledge whose impact extends beyond the institution to society and the wider world.”

Prof. Ahmed Ali Alraeesi, Vice Chancellor of United Arab Emirates University, said, “At UAEU, we continue to advance our academic and research ecosystem in line with international standards, with a focus on areas of national priority and greater integration across education, research, and innovation. This result provides an important measure of the progress we have achieved, while at the same time raising our ambitions for the next phase as we work to strengthen the University’s competitiveness and global presence in higher education and scientific research.”

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings are among the international rankings that assess university performance across key areas, including teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry engagement. The rankings draw on a comprehensive set of performance indicators to compare higher education institutions across multiple dimensions of their academic and research performance.

The 2027 edition of the rankings includes 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories, making it the largest edition to date and reflecting the expanding scale of competition among higher education institutions worldwide.

This achievement comes as United Arab Emirates University marks its Golden Jubilee. Established in 1976 as the UAE’s National University, UAEU continues, five decades later, to advance its education and research ecosystem and strengthen its contribution to developing national talent and generating knowledge, research, and innovation in support of the UAE’s strategic and development priorities.