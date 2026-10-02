Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends reception for Al Ameri family wedding

AL AIN, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has attended a reception for an Al Ameri family wedding, celebrating the marriages of Ahmed, son of Salem bin Loutia Al Ameri, to the daughter of Saleh Salem Balameri; Saeed, son of Bakheet Saeed Beladhili Al Ameri, to the daughter of Matar Kameed Al Ameri; and Ahmed, son of Mohamed Salem bin Loutia Al Ameri, to the daughter of Saeed Salem Balameri.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan congratulated the newlyweds and their families and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Zakher Hall in Al Ain Region, the reception was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalifa bin Saeed Al Maktoum, several senior officials, relatives of the newlyweds, guests and well-wishers.