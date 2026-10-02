SACC 2026 introduces new interactive experiences for animation

SHARJAH, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference (SACC 2026) is giving fans more to do, discover, and collect when it returns to Aljada from 22 to 25 October, with new experiences spanning voice acting, original art, trading cards, and comic-book collecting.

Visitors can step behind the microphone at the new Dubbing Corner and lend their voice to a character, browse and buy work directly from regional and local talent at Artist Alley, or head to the new TCG Zone, a dedicated trading card game area where collectors can buy and trade cards.

The programme also brings fans closer to the people behind the work. Meet the Artist will connect audiences with featured international artists, with opportunities to view their work and purchase commissioned pieces directly from them. Those encounters will continue in workshops and masterclasses led by the same artists, giving aspiring creatives direct access to professionals working across animation and comics.

Commenting on the new additions, Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SACC, said, “As the region’s animation and comics community grows, we are expanding SACC to bring creators, industry professionals and audiences together. We want to support creators at every stage of their journey, from developing their skills and artistic style to showcasing their work, learning from established professionals and reaching audiences who can engage with and support their work.”

She added, “As SACC evolves, we are broadening our programme to reflect the community’s growing interests, including voice acting, art, collectables and gaming. This year’s additions will offer visitors more opportunities to explore these fields, discover new interests and enjoy a wider range of experiences.”

At the new Dubbing Corner, visitors can step behind the microphone and experience the art of voice acting first-hand. Led by Tala Tourgan of the Tourgan family, known for its work in Arabic dubbing and voice acting, the activation will guide participants through the process of dubbing a character.

The space will be equipped with professional dubbing equipment, including a microphone, headphones, an audio interface and speakers. Participants will put what they learn into practice by performing selected scenes in their own voices, gaining an introduction to both the creative and technical sides of dubbing.

New for SACC 2026, Artist Alley will put regional and local talent in direct contact with SACC audiences, with artists showcasing and selling their artwork and crafts throughout the conference.

Visitors can discover and buy work directly from the artists, while participating creatives will have the chance to present their talent to industry professionals attending SACC.

Collectors will have a new destination at SACC 2026 with the launch of the TCG Zone, bringing together seven trading card game vendors for visitors to browse, buy, and trade cards.

With individual vendor setups similar to Artist Alley, the zone will create a marketplace dedicated to SACC’s trading card community.

Rare and vintage comics will take centre stage at the new Comic Wall, a curated display created in collaboration with private collectors.

The area will bring together a selection of collectable comics for visitors to explore, adding a dedicated experience for comic book enthusiasts to the 2026 programme.

Meet the Artist will bring audiences face-to-face with featured international artists appearing at SACC 2026. Visitors can explore their work, speak with the artists and purchase commissioned pieces directly from them.

Those encounters will extend into SACC’s workshops and masterclasses, led by the same featured artists. Aspiring and emerging creatives can learn directly from professionals working across animation and comics and seek first-hand advice about their craft and the industry.

SACC 2026 will also give visitors a range of ways to play, from guided board game sessions to arcade gaming and competitive esports.

Game Masters will lead board game sessions throughout the conference, introducing visitors to a variety of games and teaching them the rules as they play. Elsewhere, visitors can drop in for arcade and console gaming, take part in daily challenges, or follow competitive tournaments featuring titles including EA Sports FC 27, Tekken 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.