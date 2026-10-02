137 members participate in High-Level Week ..UAE delegation concludes participation in 81st Session of UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates’ delegation, led by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, concluded its participation in the High-Level Week of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The UAE delegation comprised 137 participants in total, including 47 ministers, assistant ministers and senior officials, who participated in UN events and engagements hosted by the UAE Mission in New York.

Across all engagements, the UAE delegation championed progress across its priority areas, including advancing conflict resolution, global stability, tolerance and peaceful co-existence, reforming the UN to be more effective and efficient – accelerated by artificial intelligence – and championing climate action and sustainable water solutions.

During the UN General Assembly, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held bilateral meetings with several heads of state or government, including Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, and Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador. Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met with U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting alongside leaders from Qatar, Turkiye, Syria, Kuwait, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, and Oman. He also met with more than 30 foreign ministers.

Alongside diplomatic meetings, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed attended a Youth Dialogue at the UAE Mission to the UN, bringing together 52 youth delegates from 10 countries to discuss major challenges and opportunities affecting young people as well as their role in shaping solutions and responding to current global developments.

The UAE’s national statement at the General Debate of UNGA was delivered by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, who stressed the UAE’s commitment to de-escalation, bridge-building, and the promotion of diplomacy and dialogue.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, held several bilateral meetings, including with Pekka Haavisto, Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan, and Jason Isaacson, Chief Policy and Political Affairs Officer of the American Jewish Committee. He also participated in several engagements across the New York diplomatic community, discussing a number of regional developments, as well as the UAE’s advancements in AI, energy and diplomacy.

The UAE demonstrated its commitment to conflict resolution. Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended a High-Level Briefing for the Board of Peace, where she reiterated the UAE’s support for the Board of Peace’s efforts to fully implement the Comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza, and underscored the UAE’s commitment to international cooperation.

The UAE also advanced global cooperation on technology and energy across several engagements. H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, met with Canadian Prime Minister H.E. Mark Carney, and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, alongside other heads of state and government, to explore cooperation on energy, renewables and advanced technology.

For his part, Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, discussed ways to strengthen UAE-U.S. trade at a U.S.-UAE Business Council event, where he highlighted the UAE as a key platform for American companies to grow and do business.

On health, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Foreign Minister for Health and Life Sciences, met with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, to advance the partnership on global health priorities.

On climate and sustainability, Dr. Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, delivered remarks at the High-Level Plenary on Sea Level Rise addressing the existential threat posed by sea level rise. She also joined sessions on food and supply chain resilience, and climate adaptation financing, underscoring the urgency of mobilising resources for the world's most climate-vulnerable nations ahead of COP31.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, held a number of bilateral engagements with African heads of state or government. Additionally, he led the UAE's delegation to the High-Level Strategic Philanthropy and Foundations Platform for Agenda 2063, held in partnership with the African Union Development Agency, and attended by Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; Maqsoud Kruse, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Countering Extremism and Terrorism; Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy; and Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government.

Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, participated in several meetings addressing regional issues, including a GCC-France ministerial meeting, as well as the G8-Arab Islamic Ministerial Meeting on Palestine. Additionally, She contributed to the advancement of the Women, Peace, and Security agenda at a high-level event convened by UN Women entitled The Future of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda: Shaping the Next Generation of National Action Plans.

Throughout the week, the UAE delegation hosted and participated in several engagements to champion sustainable water solutions and draw attention to the UAE and Senegal's upcoming co-hosting of the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi this December.

Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, led a high-level discussion in partnership with UNICEF, bringing together Member States, civil society, experts from think tanks and academia, and leaders in philanthropy and humanitarian affairs. The discussion focused on transforming investments in water in fragile and humanitarian settings.

Balalaa also joined a dialogue on how the next generation is leading the future of water and sustainability with NYU Abu Dhabi and Masdar Youth 4 Sustainability. Additionally, Dr. Sheikha Moza bint Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE Foreign Ministry, alongside Balalaa, hosted the UAE Water Carnival at the UAE Permanent Mission to the United Nations, bringing together leading UAE academic institutions to showcase innovative research and solutions advancing global water resilience.

Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, also participated in a number of engagements related to AI, including the High-Level Side Event “Artificial Intelligence in the Context of International Peace and Security with an Emphasis on Maritime Security,” and “Delivering a Global AI Capacity Fund.”

Amid UN engagements, members of the UAE delegation were also recognized for their contributions, including H.E. Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, who was presented with the Changemaker Award by the Global Partnerships Forum in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Tonga to the UN. The award recognises leaders whose work is making a lasting impact by turning ideas into action and fostering collaboration to accelerate sustainable and inclusive development.

The UAE concluded the High-Level Week reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy and international cooperation, and to working with partners to advance peace and prosperity and make meaningful progress in addressing shared global challenges.